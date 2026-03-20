The family of Alabama student James Gracey have spoken out after the 20-year-old's body was recovered.

Gracey, a student at the University of Alabama, was last seen at Shoko nightclub in Barcelona in the early hours of Tuesday morning (March 17).

The student was visiting the Spanish city for spring break and disappeared from the club in Villa Olimpica on Barceloneta Beach.

Police initially recovered the Illinois native's mobile phone, with officials confirming the tragic news on Thursday (March 19) that they had found Gracey's body in waters off Somorrostro beach in Barcelona, which is near the nightclub where he was last seen.

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The American's family have since issued a statement, stating they are 'heartbroken' by the passing of Gracey.

The Shoko nightclub in Barcelona (Pau Venteo/Europa Press via Getty Images)

The Gracey family said: "Our family is heartbroken as we confirm that Jimmy’s body has been recovered in Barcelona. Jimmy was a deeply loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, and our family is struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss.

"We are profoundly grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from people around the world – so many helped to share Jimmy’s story and bring his life to light so that others may know him.

"We also sincerely appreciate the continued support and coordination of the local authorities and the U.S. Consulate as we work to better understand the circumstances surrounding this tragedy."

The statement concluded with the family asking for privacy during this extremely difficult time.

"As we navigate this painful time, we kindly ask for privacy so that we may grieve together and begin to process his loss as a family," the heartbreaking statement concluded.

The University of Alabama has also spoken out following the tragic death of the student, stating Gracey's passing 'is deeply felt across our campus'.

James Gracey was just 20 years old (Gracey Family)

The statement said: "The University of Alabama community is heartbroken to learn of the death of Jimmy Gracey. Jimmy's loss is deeply felt across our campus. Our condolences are with the Gracey family during this devastating time.

"We ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve. The University has been in close contact with the family throughout the week and will continue to provide support to them and to Jimmy's friends, classmates, and all members of our community who are affected by this tragedy."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].