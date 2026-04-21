Patrick Muldoon's sister has detailed the actor's final moments after the 57-year-old died on Sunday (April 19).

The Saved By The Bell star's tragic passing was confirmed to Deadline, though an official cause of death is yet to be detailed. Multiple reports on Monday (April 20) suggested Muldoon had a suspected heart attack.

Remembered as 'stylish, charismatic, and full of life', a friend of the producer said he 'loved animals and people alike, gave unforgettable hugs, and possessed a rare quality of making others feel safe and seen'.

He was also described as someone who 'embraced each day with a full-tilt, rock ’n’ roll spirit' and anyone fortunate enough to be in his presence immediately recognised him as an 'endlessly generous' individual.

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Shana Muldoon-Zappa, Muldoon's sister, told TMZ that the actor decided to take a shower in his Beverly Hills home on Sunday morning after having coffee with his girlfriend in the residence.

The Saved By The Bell actor died on Sunday (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

But after not hearing from him for a while, Muldoon's girlfriend decided to check on him and found the actor unconscious on the bathroom floor.

Muldoon-Zappa went on to explain that paramedics rushed to the scene, but were unable to revive Muldoon.

Many of Muldoon's colleagues over the years have taken to social media to pay their respects following the actor's sudden passing.

Daphne Zuniga, his Melrose Place co-star, took to Instagram and wrote: "So sad to hear about Patrick’s passing. He was such a good, kind guy, always creating, going deeper, challenging himself. Whether in Larry Moss’s acting class, supporting Best Buddies or doing major drama together on Melrose Place he was always the best!"

Daphne Zuniga has paid her respects following her co-star's death (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Best Buddies)

Zuniga added: "I know you’re rocking out and soaring free Pat! You will be so very missed. My heart goes out to Shana and their parents and all who were close to him."

Alison Sweeney, who worked with Muldoon on Days Of Our Lives, took to X shortly after the actor's tragic death was confirmed.

"This is such heartbreaking news. Pat was a rare kind of person—brilliantly talented, endlessly kind, and generous in spirit," she wrote on X.

"I was so lucky to have worked with him when I first started at Days, he made me feel at ease right away. He brought his unique charm and humor to work every day. A truly gifted guy, and one who will be profoundly missed."

What are the signs you're having a heart attack?

According to the CDC, the symptoms of a heart attack include:

Discomfort in the center or left side of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes, or that goes away and then comes back. It can feel like pressure, squeezing or fullness

Feeling faint, weak or light-headed

Breaking out into a cold sweat

Pain or discomfort in one or both arms or shoulders

Shortness of breath

Women are also more likely to experience:

Unusual or unexplained tiredness

Nausea or vomiting

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].