The last movements of a college student who vanished while visiting a friend studying abroad in Barcelona has been shared by one of his frat brothers as the search enters its third day.

University of Alabama student James Gracey was visiting the Spanish city for spring break when he disappeared, with the 20-year-old last seen partying it up in one of the city's more well-known venues, Shoko nightclub, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Illinois native disappeared at around 3am from the club in Villa Olimpica on Barceloneta Beach, with local police managing to recover his phone, but not the Theta Chi fraternity member.

“Unfortunately, he was separated from the rest of the group later into the night, and that was the last time we’ve heard from him,” frat brother Cavin McLay told WBMA, with accounting student Gracey failing to return to their Airbnb.

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James Gracey vanished after leaving a Barcelona nightclub with an unidentified individual (Pau Venteo/Europa Press via Getty Images)

This led to him being reported missing and a frantic search effort instigated by his family.

His mom began posting in student-related Facebook groups in Barcelona in an effort to track down her son. "My son is a university of Alabama student who is visiting friends in Barcelona who are studying abroad," she posted on one page.

She added: "They went to Shoko last night. The police have his phone but he didn’t make it back to the air bnb. Has anyone see him?"

His mom described 'Jimmy' as wearing 'a white t shirt and dark pants (probably joggers)' at the time of his disappearance.

She added: "He wears a gold chain with a rhinestone cross. He was last seen by his friend at Shoko around 3 am. The friend was leaving but Jimmy stayed.” His father is now also on the ground helping to search for him, with his mother expected to join soon.

Local reporters in Barcelona told CBS 42 that CCTV footage from the club confirmed that he left the venue at 3am, with an unidentified individual.

“We are conducting the initial checks and have taken a report in an open investigation. A call was received early yesterday morning, around 1:00 AM, reporting a possible disappearance,” Catalonia police said in a statement on Tuesday to NBC.

James Gracey was last seen wearing a white shirt, rhinestone necklace, and dark pants (Gracey Family)

Frat brother McLay described Gracey as a 'great person, a man of upstanding character. One of those people that’s there for anyone when they ever need it.'

“He serves as a mentor for our younger guys and guides our brothers on their journey with their faith,” McLay said. “And he also serves as one of our philanthropy chairmen and devotes his time to giving back to others.”

The missing University of Alabama student has had his peers rally to help track him down in the wake of his disappearance, with McLay adding: “They’re out on the beach right now handing out flyers just getting as many eyes as we possibly can looking out for him.

“It’s tough. We’re doing everything we can to keep our heads up and remain hopeful that we find him safe, but it’s a tough time. And, you know, we’re scared.”

His family said in a statement: “Jimmy is a kind, responsible, and devoted son and brother. It is completely out of character for him not to check in with family and friends.

“We are working closely with local authorities and are incredibly grateful for the support we have received. We ask that you keep Jimmy in your thoughts as we continue to do everything we can to bring him home safely.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 224-505-3886.