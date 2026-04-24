A new poll from Fox News has given a very poor outlook for Donald Trump as the US midterm elections approach.

The polls focuses on one particular aspect of Trump's presidency which he had previously been one of the Republican Party's biggest strengths.

This is the public opinion on their management of the economy.

Released on April 22, the Fox News poll showed that of those surveyed, 52 percent of registered voters thought that the Democrats would do a better job of managing the economy, while 48 percent said the Republicans would.

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While this might seem like a very close contest, it was the first time in 16 years that a poll from Fox News showed the Democrats with a lead of four points over the GOP on the economy, according to CNN.

Trump's numbers are very low (Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The poll has come following a spike in oil prices after Trump launched a war against Iran alongside Israel, with both countries launching a sustained bombing campaign against multiple Iranian cities and infrastructure.

Iran responded by blocking the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, through which around 20 percent of world oil shipments have to pass.

This has led to a spike in oil prices, which has in turn had a knock-on effect on the global economy as markets react to high oil prices.

Instability following the war in Iran has also come as the economic impact of Trump's aggressive tariff policies have also started to bite.

CNN’s data analyst Harry Enten explained just how bad the polls are for the GOP as the midterms draw ever closer.

He said: “This is a siren sign for Republicans. These numbers are just downright atrocious; they’re the worst ever.”

The midterms are fast approaching (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Enten explained that there has not been a US president in modern history who has polled a net negative of 32 points on the economy.

The lowest ratings since 2000 were set by George W.Bush in 2006, with a net negative of 25 points, and then the same rating again for Joe Biden in 2022.

Enten warned that the polling numbers could signal very bad news for the Republicans if they are reflected in the midterm elections.

“If these numbers hold in the midterm elections, wave adios amigos, kiss it goodbye, to that Republican majority in the House, and maybe the Senate as well,” said Enten.

During his election campaign, Trump heavily emphasised lowering gas prices in the US, but since the war with Iran has said that the US must now be prepared for higher prices 'for a little while'.