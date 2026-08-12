Driver who killed bride on her wedding day hit back at cops after being asked to rate how drunk she was
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Driver who killed bride on her wedding day hit back at cops after being asked to rate how drunk she was

Newly released footage captures the moments after the fatal crash and Komoroski's reaction

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Folly Beach Police Department

Topics: Jamie Lee Komoroski, True crime, South Carolina

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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