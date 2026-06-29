A health expert has shared a warning regarding weight loss jabs, as the injections become increasingly popular around the US.

It's believed that a whopping 30 million Americans currently taking some form of GLP-1 receptor agonist, which were originally designed to help those with Type-2 diabetes.

However, polling shows that around one in eight US adults have taken or are currently taking these medications for weight loss purposes.

With the drugs becoming easier to access, experts have been speaking about the potential side effects with the form of medication.

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Dr Federica Amati, a medical scientist and nutritionist, appeared on ITV's This Morning recently, where she issued a warning that ‘everyone needs to hear’.

The health expert explained how they were 'not designed just for weight loss', while she also stated jabs are ‘not magic bullets’ and ‘don’t work for everybody’.

“We're trying to help people achieve better body composition or improve their blood glucose control,” she said.

“And increasingly they have an effect on heart health, kidney health. We're seeing more applications for this. But this is not a lifestyle drug.

Weight loss jabs are becoming increasingly popular (Getty Stock Photo)

“It's actually a medicine that demands you to improve your lifestyle and your nutrition because otherwise you really run the risk of malnutrition and of having nutrient deficiencies, and of losing muscle mass in the long term.”

The nutritionist went on to say that while she's ‘very pro medicine’ as the drugs ‘really work’, she’s also ‘very pro-patient’.

Dr Amati continued: "The people who take these medicines need to be screened appropriately. They need to be prescribed to the right people. It’s not for everybody to take these.”

The expert went on to say it’s essential to support people with ‘lifestyle nutrition’ in order to avoid the unwanted side effects such as ‘lean mass loss’ and ‘micronutrient deficiencies’.

To make the most of taking weight loss medication, Dr Amati claims that ‘resistance training is critical’ because you ‘have to use your muscles’ as a priority to ‘maintain healthy bones and healthy muscles’.

Elsewhere in the TV appearance, Dr Amati said the most common side effects of weight loss jabs include ‘constipation, reflux, nausea and vomiting’.

“They’re not life-threatening by any stretch, but they’re not nice to live with,” the healthcare professional continued.

Meanwhile, host Josie Gibson explained how she'd have some friends that have 'lost weight’ but they’ve also now ‘started losing their hair’.

“I wouldn’t say their nutrition was the best, they don’t look healthy,” Dr Amati added.