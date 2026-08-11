UK approves groundbreaking new weight loss pill Foundayo and experts say it has a key benefit

A daily weight-loss pill and form of GLP-1 has been approved for use in the UK.

Developed by Eli Lilly, the same drug firm behind the Mounjaro jab, Foundayo has been made available in the UK.

The pill was approved by the US FDA in April 2026, however, has yet to make its way over to Europe, until now.

Yesterday (August 10), the UK government shared a press release confirming the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has authorised the use of Foundayo (orforglipron).

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In turn, this makes the UK the 'first country in Europe to approve this GLP-1 tablet for weight management and type 2 diabetes'.

But what makes Foundayo different to other weight loss medications? Well, there's one major benefit.

Foundayo has been approved for use in the UK (Getty Stock Images)

What makes Foundayo different to other weight loss medication?

The main pro? Foundayo 'is the only GLP-1 pill that can be taken any time of the day - no planning around food or drink', Lilly's website states.

Orforglipron - which is what Foundayo is - is 'a GLP-1 receptor agonist'. The UK government explains it 'works by mimicking the action of a naturally occurring hormone, glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1), which is released by the body after eating'.

It states: "Orforglipron acts on areas of the brain that regulate appetite, helping people feel fuller for longer, reducing hunger and decreasing food cravings.

"As a result, it can help people eat less and support weight reduction alongside appropriate diet and lifestyle measures. In people with type 2 diabetes orforglipron also reduces the levels of sugar in the body when the levels of sugar are high."

Further instructions on how to take it on Lilly's website read:

"Swallow tablets whole. Do not break, crush or chew the tablet.

If you miss a dose, take it as soon as possible.

Do not take more than 1 tablet per day.

Foundayo is taken orally."

The UK government adds: "Treatment begins at 0.8 mg, escalating through 2.5 mg, 5.5 mg, 9 mg, 14.5 mg, and 17.2 mg, with a minimum of one month at each dose level. Patients should follow the instructions in the Patient Information Leaflet."

So, who can take it?

Foundayo is prescription only in the UK (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Who can take Foundayo?

The UK government site explains it's been authorised for 'weight loss and weight maintenance in adults in the UK with a BMI of 30 or above, or a BMI of between 27 and 30'.

However, the pill must be taken 'alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity'.

And there are several 'common' side effects to be aware of.

Side effects of Foundayo

Common side effects include nausea, constipation, diarrhoea, indigestion and abdominal pain.

If you experience side effects, you're encouraged ot go to your doctor, pharmacist or a nurse.

And where you can get it?

It's important to always follow the instructions ( Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Where can you get Foundayo?

It's not available currently on the NHS and is prescription-only medication, as noted by MHRA Executive Director of Healthcare Quality and Access, Julian Beach.

The director continued: "Following rigorous assessment of orforglipron’s safety, quality, and effectiveness, we are pleased to be the first regulator in Europe to authorise this tablet for weight management and type 2 diabetes.

"As with all GLP-1 receptor agonists [...] the MHRA will keep the safety and effectiveness of orforglipron under close review."

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