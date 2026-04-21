The mother of Love on the Spectrum star Abbey Romeo has revealed why her daughter called it quits with David Isaacman after nearly five years.

Abbey and David met on series one of the popular Netflix show and dated for a period of half a decade before deciding to go their separate ways earlier this year.

The pair fell in love over their interest in Disney and safaris, but ultimately decided to separate as they wanted 'different things'.

A statement shared by the former couple to People read: "Abbey and David spent four and a half years together and truly value the time they shared and each other. At this point, they want different things and have decided to go their separate ways, but they remain friends wishing each other the best."

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Abbey's mother, Christine, opened up on the TV stars' split in a recent YouTube video and explained how there was no dramatic bust-up after the pair decided to end their relationship.

Sitting alongside Abbey's cousin, Mary, Christine said: "There was no fight over engagements and rings being thrown around. I think people are missing the point on Abbey and David.

Christine and Mary spoke about Abbey's relationship with David (YouTube/Christine-Abbeysmom)

"David was happy in his way of doing life. And Abbey’s was different. And they found that out over this period of time."

While the Love on the Spectrum stars may now be separated, Christine looks back on the relationship with fond memories.

"I’m grateful for the time they had. It was a fabulous relationship," she continued.

"For anybody, a five-year relationship is a successful relationship. You learn so much, you grow so much."

Viewers of Love on the Spectrum will remember Abbey speaking openly about getting married, which Christine says was often misunderstood.

The mother continued: "Abbey would say she wanted to get married, which really meant, ‘I want to feel like a normal person in the world and do what they do in their relationships.'

"It was almost like having a party, not the idea of moving in together."

Abbey and David met on the first season of the Netflix show (Netflix)

Christine went on to say that Abbey and David did not discuss taking the next step and tying the knot during their close to five-year relationship.

There's certainly no bad blood following the conclusion of the relationship, with Christine saying her daughter has 'grown a ton' following this particular period in her life and she praised David for his role in that.

"That’s what relationships are," Christine added. "They help us grow and change.”

Which Love on the Spectrum couples are still together?

The Emmy-award-winning show has had a number of success stories. At the time of writing, these couples are still in a relationship.

James and Shelley

James was an OG on the show (Netflix)

James has been a firm fixture on Love on the Spectrum since it began in 2022.

So viewers were thrilled to learn that he’d finally found love with Shelley. The pair met online in 2024, with Shelley reaching out after seeing James on the show.

They made it official in the season three finale.

“She and I are soulmates, kindred spirits, and, while we are not identical to each other, we are very similar to each other,” James told Tudum. “We each inspire the other to grow and develop, to be the best versions of ourselves.”

The latest episodes see the couple going from strength to strength as they look at houses to move in together.

Madison and Tyler

The heartwarming moment is captured in season four (Netflix)

Madison joined Love on the Spectrum in season three and was set up on a blind date with Tyler.

The two immediately hit it off and the latest season shows Madison moving to Plant City, Florida, to be closer to him.

It also documents a huge moment in their relationship, with Tyler getting down on one knee and popping the question. The engagement took place at the location of their first date on their first anniversary.

Speaking to Tudum, Madison admitted: “We’re very happily in love. Being engaged has made us so excited to plan our future together.”

Pari and Tina

Pari found her ‘Princess Charming’ with Tina in season three of Love on the Spectrum.

They are still together and regularly share updates with fans on social media.

“[Tina] really is the Amtrak to my Commuter Rail,” Pari told Tudum last year. “She just gets me. We both share the same energy, quirkiness, and enthusiasm, and I just love that so much! We make each other laugh and giggle a lot. We really enjoy hanging out together.”

While Pari and Tina are not part of the main cast in season four, they do make a cameo appearance.