Pam Grier, 76, shares candid admission about experiencing orgasms that last three days

Pam Grier has spoken openly about her sex life in a recent podcast appearance, where she admitted her orgasms last three days.

The 76-year-old is certainly no stranger to lifting the lid on certain parts of her life, but it seems as though comments made by the actor on Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Wiser Than Me podcast even surprised the podcast host with how eye-opening the remarks were.

Louis-Dreyfus asked Grier is she 'felt young', which surprisingly led to the Jackie Brown actor talking about orgasms.

"Yes, I do, because when you're young, you can have three, four, five orgasms in an hour," she said on the podcast, which was published on Wednesday (May 13).

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"But when you get my age, you have one orgasm, it'll last three days."

Louis-Dreyfus was taken aback by the revelation, as she demanded Grier a lengthier explanation as to what exactly she meant.

Pam Grier has opened up about her sex life (Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

"What are you talking about?" the podcast host hit back. "Like, what are you doing down there to get a three-day orgasm? I need details."

Grier then continued: "You don't have to do anything, but when it happens, I just wanna tell you, you just be prepared. It's gonna be three whole days."

In August last year, Grier spoke on the Allison Interviews podcast about her sex life and boldly revealed she was 'horny as f***' when she was asked about her relationship status.

She went on to say she's in a 'cosmic' relationship with a mystery man she met three years ago.

"I never thought I would because when people find their person, it's a warm, fuzzy feeling," Grier said.

The actor has spoken about finding 'her' person (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

"You don't know why, where, when, how... And when it [happened]. I said, I can't believe it happened now."

The Hollywood star went on to say that she knew her partner was the one not so long after she first met him.

She continued: "And just kind of from then on I said, 'Wow, I know that is such a wonderful, incredible moment in my life'. I said, 'If I just get an hour with this person a day, it would be so cool.' Because for me at this age, what will I offer?"

Concluding that discussion surrounding her mystery man, Grier added: "He may go off to another part of the universe and me another part, but at least I know that I met my person."