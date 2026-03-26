Kylie Kelce spoke about the reality of having sex after giving birth and how she views it now, following four children.

Wife of former NFL player Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce got pretty open and honest about how things go down in the bedroom in a new interview.

Speaking on an episode of the Not Gonna Lie podcast, the mother four spoke of the intimacy with her husband.

Much of the episode focused on her being nearly one year postpartum with her youngest daughter, Finn.

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Seemingly a little hesistant, Kylie dove into the details about having sex after giving birth to her children.

She began: “I'm gonna tell you right now, for anyone who has experienced sex postpartum… are we doing this? We're doing this. I'm talking about it...

Kylie was honest about how sex is diferent after giving birth (Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video)

“For anyone who has experienced sex postpartum specifically — I can only speak to after a vaginal birth.

“I've had varying experiences. Different for every kid. It's not all fun and games, guys. It's not all fun and games the first couple of times you catch my drift.”

She went on to say that expecting sex to feel good after giving birth just isn’t realistic.

She added: “We can't be out here like, ‘That was great! What? A human just exited that door.”

Kylie noted that she was content with her four children but did not rule out the possibility of another.

Speaking about her family and the planning between her and Jason, she added: “There was a moment, there was a while when we were choosing to try for what is now Finn, where I kept thinking that I had forgotten a child, like that one was missing.

“I think it had a lot to do with the age that Benny was and the progression because it just felt like I didn't have a baby with me anymore. Either way [now] it feels very comfy and whole.

“It feels very balanced. I love even numbers. Guys, I've told you before, if my last kid gets out of diapers, the shop is closed if you catch my drift. I will say Finny is still just cuddly enough that I do not have an urge for a baby right now,”

She went on to joke that she leaves her comments about expanding her family open, not wanting the university or uterus to hear that she is seemingly done with having kids.