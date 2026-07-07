Fifa has jumped to the defence of one of their elite referees after criticisms from US President Donald Trump.

Top Brazilian referee Raphael Claus has been at the centre of a media frenzy this week after sending off Folarin Balogun in the USA Men’s Team fixture against Bosnia Herzegovina.

Claus issued a straight red card to USMNT striker Folarin Balogun for an act of serious foul play during the World Cup Round of 32 match.

While battling for a lobbed ball, Balogun fell off balance and inadvertently drove his studs into the ankle/Achilles of defender Tarik Muharemovic.

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Donald Trump revealed that he had called FIFA president Gianni Infantino to complain about the decision.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said: "He [Balogun] didn't do anything wrong and he's our best player, or one of our best players… and [the referee] gave him a red card. "It's very unfair, you can't do that.”

He later added that “all I did was ask for a review,” and “I didn't say that you have to do this.”

On Sunday, FIFA’s disciplinary committee announced that it was applying article 27 of the FIFA disciplinary code to suspend the red card, meaning Balogun will only serve his one-game ban if he commits another similar offence in the next 12 months.

Belgium’s FA said it was 'astonished' and would be 'investigating all potential options' in response.

Referee Raphael Claus showed USA’s Folarin Balogun a red card for a foul on Tarik Muharemovic of Bosnia and Herzegovina [Michael Steele/Getty Images via AFP]

What did FIFA say about Trump's comments on Raphael Claus?

Trump was not shy of making his opinion known about the referee, either.

He described Brazilian referee Raphael Claus as “a little bit suspect if you check his past.” He did not elaborate further.

Claus has been considered one of Brazil’s best referees in the last few years, often picked to officiate the nation’s most important matches, including the final of the 2024 Copa America.

FIFA were quick to jump to Claus' defence issuing the following statement.

On Monday, after FIFA lifted the ban on American striker Folarin Balogun following a call from Trump to Infantino (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

It said: “FIFA ‌‌recognises Raphael Claus as one of the world’s leading professional referees and a valued member of Team One, FIFA’s elite group of referees, at the FIFA World Cup.

"Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.”

FIFA referee chief Pierluigi Collina backed this up by saying: "Raphael Claus is refereeing at his second FIFA World Cup, having been with us in Qatar ‌‌in 2022.

"He is an experienced and highly respected referee, and we maintain full confidence in him as a trusted match official.”

Despite all the noise around the game, the USA would go on to lose the fixture vs Belgium 4-1. Belgium players were even seen mocking Donald Trump's iconic dance moves as Romelu Lukaku scored their fourth goal.