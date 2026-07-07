Scientist explains how ‘game-changing’ weight loss drug could let people lose weight without losing muscle
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Scientist explains how ‘game-changing’ weight loss drug could let people lose weight without losing muscle

Eli Lilly has now issued a stark warning about the 'counterfeit' and 'black market' versions being sold online

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Weight loss, Gwyneth Paltrow

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford