An influencer has shared some happy news with her followers, more than a year after her family experienced an unimaginable tragedy.

Emilie Kiser, a TikTok creator followed by over 2.1 million people on Instagram, took to the platform to share a personal update with her audience on Friday. The 27-year-old posted a photo showing off a growing baby bump, alongside a heartfelt caption reflecting on the past year.

"We are so grateful and excited to share that we will be welcoming another baby into our family," Kiser wrote, thanking her followers for their continued support.

She went on to describe the news as "surreal," adding that it had already brought light into a difficult period for her family. Kiser, who has been open about protecting her family's privacy since last year, said she wasn't sure how much of the pregnancy she would document publicly going forward.

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"This baby has already brought so much hope and joy into our home, and we are treasuring every moment of it together," she continued in her post.

What happened to Emilie Kiser's son Trigg?

The pregnancy announcement comes just over a year after Kiser's three-year-old son, Trigg, died following a drowning incident at the family's home in Chandler, Arizona, in May 2025. Reports at the time stated that Kiser's husband, Brady, had been home alone with the couple's two children when Trigg went outside following dinner and was later found in the family's backyard pool.

According to reports, Trigg was outside alone for almost ten minutes before he was found in the water, having reportedly been submerged for around seven minutes. He was rushed to hospital but died six days later, on 18 May 2025.

She recently spoke about in her first interview since the loss about how she had learned to forgive her husband.

The pregnancy announcement comes just over a year after Kiser's three-year-old son, Trigg, died following a drowning incident at the family's home in Chandler, Arizona, in May 2025. (Instagram/emiliekiser)

What is Emilie Kiser's job and how did she become famous?

Before building her online following, Kiser has previously shared that she worked a string of jobs, including a stint at a cupcake shop and behind-the-scenes work for a clothing brand, before turning her attention to full-time content creation. She has since built a career spanning TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, with an estimated net worth between $1 million and $2 million, largely driven by partnerships with major lifestyle and beauty brands.

Kiser and her husband welcomed their second son, Teddy, in 2025, months before Trigg's death. The couple have said they leaned on their community and professional support to process their grief in the time since.

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