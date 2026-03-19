Emilie Kiser has marked the 10 month anniversary of her son's death by sharing an important message to Instagram discussing pool safety.

Last year, Kiser's three-year-old son Trigg died after drowning in the family's pool.

Trigg had been left unsupervised for several minutes on May 12, 2025, and in that time he fell into the pool. The young boy drowned in this timeframe and went on to be airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Tragically he was declared dead six days later.

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Trigg had been in the care of Kiser's husband Brady at the time of the devasting ordeal and it was initially suggested that he faced criminal charges. But, in July 2025, it was announced by Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell that the grieving father wouldn't be charged because there was 'no reasonable likelihood of conviction', she said in a press release issued at the time.

Emily Kiser's son, Trigg, tragically died last year (emiliekiser/Instagram)

It's now been 10 months since Trigg passed away and Kiser marked the occasion with a long statement shared to her Instagram Story.

"Today is officially ten months since we lost our son Trigg to a preventable drowning accident," it began.

"I continue to feel like I have no words in what to say when I'm asked how I feel because the only adequate word is 'broken'. I miss him so much. Everything about him. Especially the joy and light he brought to our home."

Kiser continued: "One of the hardest parts about the last ten months, although I can't possibly pick just one, is having to live without him. Some people might read that as obvious, but it's a daily mountain I have to climb.

"Waking up without him next to me, not getting to talk to him every day, not getting to see his perfect smile, and so much more."

The grieving mother urged parents to take the following precautions (emiliekiser/Instagram)

She went on to highlight the importance of child-proofing swimming pools and called her toddler's death 'preventable'.

Kiser suggested that parents fence their pools, add multiple barriers, get their kids to take swimming lessons as soon as possible, and to 'always watch them around water'.

The grieving mother concluded her statement with: "I love you guys. I am always grateful for your support & your willingness to hear what I choose to share."

Kiser filed a legal case following Trigg's death that asked that certain parts of the police report on her toddler's passing be kept private.

Arizona Superior Court for Maricopa County later ruled that Kiser was able to redact two pages from a Chandler Police Department report, allowing her to keep some privacy surrounding her son and his death as these particular documents were 'not necessary for public accountability'.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact The Compassionate Friends on (877) 969-0010.