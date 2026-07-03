Michelle Obama's older brother has opened up about parenting his two sons, revealing an unconventional house rule that he credits with putting an end to their sibling squabbles for good.

Craig Robinson, a former college basketball coach who now co-hosts the podcast IMO alongside his sister, made the admission while chatting to comedian and actor Will Ferrell, who joined the pair as a guest on the show.

The conversation turned to parenting and discipline, with Ferrell recalling how his own household handled conflict between siblings before Robinson jumped in with a story about his own sons.

Robinson explained that fighting between his boys had once been a regular occurrence, admitting there had even been "one punch" thrown between them in the past. But he revealed that all changed once he and his wife introduced a new rule for whenever an argument broke out.

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"You guys can fight, but you have to kiss and make up on the mouth," Robinson recalled telling his sons, adding that the unusual consequence brought the fighting to an abrupt halt.

Michelle Obama, listening in as co-host, was quick to weigh in on her brother's parenting method too, offering her approval of the approach with a simple "well done."(Photo by Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images)

Ferrell was clearly amused by the tactic, telling Robinson 'that's so good' as he pressed him on where the idea had come from.

Robinson revealed the rule wasn't actually his own invention, crediting his wife, Kelly, with coming up with the strategy in the first place.

How did Michelle Obama react to her brother's parenting trick?

Michelle Obama, listening in as co-host, was quick to weigh in on her brother's parenting method too, offering her approval of the approach with a simple 'well done.'

The exchange has since resonated with listeners of the podcast, many of whom have praised the psychology behind the tactic. The idea plays on the fact that most children, particularly boys entering their teenage years, would rather back down from a fight than be forced into an awkward and embarrassing moment with a sibling.

Craig Robinson, 63, is a former professional basketball player and coach who went on to lead the men's basketball programmes at both Brown University and Oregon State University. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP via Getty Images)

Who is Craig Robinson, Michelle Obama's brother?

Craig Robinson, 63, is a former professional basketball player and coach who went on to lead the men's basketball programmes at both Brown University and Oregon State University.

He is Michelle Obama's older brother and was heavily involved in introducing her to former President Barack Obama, having played basketball with him before the pair began dating.

Since retiring from coaching, Robinson has become a familiar face in his own right, co-hosting IMO with his sister since 2023.

The show sees the siblings tackle listener questions on everything from relationships to family life, often joined by celebrity guests for candid, unscripted conversations.

The Will Ferrell episode marked one of the podcast's more light-hearted instalments, with the Anchorman star opening up about his own upbringing and approach to fatherhood alongside the now-viral parenting anecdote.







