Trump threatens to break law over birthright citizenship as Supreme Court strikes down executive order
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Trump threatens to break law over birthright citizenship as Supreme Court strikes down executive order

The president is already making plans on how he might be able to work around the Supreme Court's ruling

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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