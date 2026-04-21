Dylan Sprouse breaks silence after holding intruder at gunpoint while wife called police

Dylan Sprouse has opened up about the horrifying moment a stranger entered the Los Angels property he lives in with model wife, Barbara Palvin, who called the cops.

On17 April), the 33-year-old was reported to have tackled an intruder to the ground and held him at gunpoint after Hungarian Palvin, informed law enforcement that a potential burglary was taking place at their home.

According to officials, LAPD got the call at around 12.30am, and Sprouse, took action.

Per his representative, who told Rolling Stone, he apprehended the man until cops could take over, as the Los Angeles Times reported the police had outstanding warrants for the ‘creepy guy’.

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Despite this being something that would shake anyone up, apparently, Sprouse isn’t just anyone.

When the pair attended the Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere on Monday, April 20, both Pravin and Sprouse spoke about the moment to E! News.

Dylan Sprouse is said to have tackled an intruder on April 17 (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

“I thought it was funny,” Sprouse shared, stating that he’s just that way inclined to not dwell on things.

He added: “This is really to my detriment but I’m really not a ‘too soon’ guy, in general.”

He went on to say he and Palvin make light of hard times, telling the interviewer: “We’re laughing about things the moment they happen. You’ve got to have levity in life. Thankfully, no one was hurt and there was no more violence.”

At his side, 32-year-old Palvin confirmed: “We’re dealing with the trauma with jokes and fun and all that.”

“It’s all OK,” Sprouse insisted on the carpet, with Palvin adding: “We’re just happy to be here to watch [The Devil Wears Prada 2].”

The pair said they now joke about it (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Newport Beach Film Festival)

While the couple seem to have taken things in their stride, worried fans have been leaving messages on Sprouse’s social media pages, with one Instagram user typing: “I heard what happened and I praise God you both are ok! Thankful God equipped you with quick reflexes to subdue your invader and protect your wife! Praying for you both!”

“God bless you and your family,” a second wrote.

Another commented: “Way to use that 2nd amendment & protect your wife and home! Glad yall are both safe!”

Underneath the interview, others said similar things, with one noting: “Love the way he took care of it, burgler didn't even get into the house!”

Someone else said: “Our home was burglarized. Everything taken. Everything broken and opened and damaged. It's a terrible feeling. You don't want to leave but you can't stay. I hope they find peace.”