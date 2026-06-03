An eight-year-old boy hailed as the 'bravest boy in America' has died after stepping in to protect his mother from her boyfriend during a violent attack

Leland "Lee" Arnett, eight, suffered catastrophic head injuries after allegedly being struck with a baseball bat at his family's home in De Soto, Illinois, on May 13.

Officers responding to reports of a domestic disturbance at around 11pm found Lee's mother, Deborah Snider, unconscious at the scene.

The child's family say he became an organ donor after his death, describing it as his "final act of heroism"

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Butherus, Maser, and Love Funeral Home) Illinois, on 13 May. (

How did Leland "Lee" Arnett die?

Lee had sustained a serious head injury. Both were airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, but Lee died four days later.

His great-aunt Anne Donlan Andrew told The Journal Star that Lee had put himself in harm's way to shield his mother from the attack.

"This happened because Lee was trying to protect his mother," she said. "That takes a lot to stand up for your mom in a violent situation like that, and he did... I wish he wouldn't have, but he did."

Marcus Moultrie, 36, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the attack.

He was initially arrested on May 14 on multiple counts of attempted murder, with prosecutors upgrading the charges after Lee died.

Lee was just 8 years old when he was murdered (Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home)

Court documents allege the crimes involved "exceptionally brutal or heinous behaviour indicative of wanton cruelty."

Moultrie has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody ahead of a trial date set for 6 July.

Family members have suggested the alleged attack was not an isolated incident, with Andrew claiming Snider had previously tried to leave Moultrie.

"The family had struggled to find a way out"

Lee's aunt said the family had struggled to find a way out.

"A safe place to go is really what they needed at the time, and it's just tough that they didn't have that," she said, adding that living in a "very small town" had limited their options.

Snider remains hospitalised and was unable to attend her son's funeral. She learned of Lee's death while still recovering.

Her sister Abigayle has launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral and medical costs, and the family hope to eventually transport Snider back to Nebraska, where Lee was laid to rest alongside his father and extended family.

Lee's obituary described him as a child who "carried joy with him and shared it freely with everyone around him," adding that he was someone who "stood up for others and defended anyone who needed kindness or care."

His school, De Soto Grade School, has honoured his memory by producing keychains featuring Lee alongside his favourite animal, a frog, with proceeds going to his family.

Classmates also created a paper chain filled with messages celebrating his life.