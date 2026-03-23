LaGuardia Airport has issued a statement after an Air Canada plane collided with a ground vehicle on the runway at the New York airport.

A New York City Fire Department spokesperson stated firefighters responded to a call that a commercial aircraft had crashed on the runaway at 11:38pm local time on Sunday (March 22).

Reports state the Air Canada flight had arrived in New York from Montreal and had slowed to around 24mph when it collided with an airport vehicle from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement: "At approximately 11.40pm on Sunday, a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada was involved in an incident on Runway 4 at LaGuardia airport in which the aircraft struck a Port Authority aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle that was responding to a separate incident."

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The commercial aircraft collided with a ground vehicle late on Sunday (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

LaGuardia Airport has also spoken out following the incident, penning in a statement: "At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada was involved in an incident on Runway 4 at LaGuardia Airport in which the aircraft struck a Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle that was responding to a separate incident.

"Emergency response protocols were immediately activated. The Port Authority Police Department is on scene along with the agency’s Chairman and Executive Director.

"The airport is currently closed to facilitate the response and allow for a thorough investigation."

The statement continued: "This is a developing situation based on preliminary information. The Port Authority Police Department is working closely with our airline partners as well as federal authorities and will provide additional updates as more details become available."

The crash happened at New York's LaGuardia Airport (UNILAD/Google Maps)

The New York Police Department also took to X to share a statement, as they advised the public to 'avoid the area'.

They said: "Due to an emergency incident at LaGuardia Airport, all streets and highway exits into the airport are closed until further notice. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible."

Jazz aviation, which operated the Air Canada flight, said 76 people were on board, including four crew members. There have been a number of injuries, according to reports in the local media.

LaGuardia Airport has remained closed since the incident, with travellers told to expect disruptive delays and cancellations.

The Federal Aviation Administration says there will be no flights arriving or leaving the airport until at least 2pm ET on Monday (March 23).

LaGuardia Airport remains closed (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Air Canada crash: what we know so far

Where did the crash happen?

On the evening of March 22, an Air Canada Express plane arrived at New York's LaGuardia airport from Montreal. At around 11.45pm ET on Runway 4, the Bombardier CRJ-900 twin-jet aircraft collided with a fire engine.

How many passengers were on board the aircraft?

Jazz Aviation, which operates as Air Canada Express, confirmed Flight 8646 from Montreal to LaGuardia was involved in the incident and said 72 passengers and four crew members were on board.

Confirmed deaths and injuries

Kathryn Garcia, the Port Authority Executive Director, said during a news conference that the 'two pilots of the aircraft are confirmed deceased'.

She also confirmed that 41 passengers and crew were taken to hospital, along with the two firefighters inside the vehicle that was hit by the aircraft.

It is said the two officers remain in stable condition.

An investigation is underway

During the news conference, Garcia gave a couple of specifics that the National Transportation Safety Board will look at, including:

The speed at which the plane was moving when it collided with the vehicle

The staffing of the air traffic control tower at the time

If anybody was ejected from the aircraft

Are flights leaving and arriving at LaGuardia Airport delayed or cancelled?

All flights arriving and departing from LaGuardia, one of the US' busiest airports, have been cancelled or delayed until further notice, the BBC reports.

Airport authorities said it will be closed until at least 2.00pm local time.