An air traffic controller issued frantic orders to ground vehicles and aircraft as an Air Canada flight collided with a fire truck on the runway at LaGuardia Airport.

Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia has since confirmed that the pilot and the co-pilot have died following the collision that occurred on the runway late on Sunday (March 22).

"Sadly, the two pilots are confirmed deceased and notifications are being made by Air Canada’s care team at this time," she told press early on Monday (March 23).

Garcia did not provide any other information on the deceased, apart from the fact they were based in Canada.

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The commercial flight is said to have slowed down to around 24mph after landing at LaGuardia, following the flight from Montreal, when it collided with a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey vehicle.

The collision happened late on Sunday evening (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

An air traffic controller reportedly gave the all-clear for a ground vehicle to cross part of the tarmac.

However, the panicked controller could be heard saying: "Stop, Truck 1. Stop." The transmission then sees the airport worker frantically diverting flights from landing at LaGuardia.

The ground vehicle was dealing with a separate issue involving an 'aircraft operated by United that had reported an issue with odor' when it collided with the Air Canada plane, according to Garcia.

(Google Maps/UNILAD)

76 people, including four crew members, were on the flight according to Jazz Aviation, which operated the Air Canada flight.

41 people were taken to hospital, with some 'seriously injured'.

Garcia also confirmed a sergeant and a police officer in the vehicle were being treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pilot and co-pilot have died (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A helpline has been set up for those concerned about loved ones who were on the flight, with Air Canada reachable on 1-800-961-7099.

The tragic incident has caused widespread travel chaos with all arrivals and departures from LaGuardia Airport on hold until further notice, while police are urging the public to 'avoid the area' until further notice.

Air Canada crash: what we know so far

Where did the crash happen?

On the evening of March 22, an Air Canada Express plane arrived at New York's LaGuardia airport from Montreal. At around 11.45pm ET on Runway 4, the Bombardier CRJ-900 twin-jet aircraft collided with a fire engine.

How many passengers were on board the aircraft?

Jazz Aviation, which operates as Air Canada Express, confirmed Flight 8646 from Montreal to LaGuardia was involved in the incident and said 72 passengers and four crew members were on board.

Confirmed deaths and injuries

Kathryn Garcia, the Port Authority Executive Director, said during a news conference that the 'two pilots of the aircraft are confirmed deceased'.

She also confirmed that 41 passengers and crew were taken to hospital, along with the two firefighters inside the vehicle that was hit by the aircraft.

It is said the two officers remain in stable condition.

An investigation is underway

During the news conference, Garcia gave a couple of specifics that the National Transportation Safety Board will look at, including:

The speed at which the plane was moving when it collided with the vehicle

The staffing of the air traffic control tower at the time

If anybody was ejected from the aircraft

Are flights leaving and arriving at LaGuardia Airport delayed or cancelled?

All flights arriving and departing from LaGuardia, one of the US' busiest airports, have been cancelled or delayed until further notice, the BBC reports.

Airport authorities said it will be closed until at least 2.00pm local time.