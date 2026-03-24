CCTV footage captured the moment leading up to the devastating crash at LaGuardia Airport involving an Air Canada plane and a fire truck.

The pilot and the co-pilot of the aircraft both died as a result of the collision, with the pilot being named as Antoine Forest.

The Jazz Aviation-operated flight had arrived in New York after a short hop over from Montreal and had slowed down to just below 30mph when it collided with the grounded vehicle.

76 people were onboard the flight, including four crew members. 41 people onboard were taken to hospital, though 32 were soon discharged.

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A Port Authority spokesperson said in a statement: "The pilot and co-pilot of the Jazz Aviation flight were pronounced deceased.

Antoine Forest has been identified as one of the two pilots who died in the crash (Facebook)

"Additionally, 41 people were transported to the hospital, 39 people on the aircraft and two ARFF officers.

"The National Transportation Safety Board is on site. The Port Authority Police Department is working closely with our airline partners as well as federal authorities, and will provide additional updates as more details become available."

CCTV footage of the incident has shown exactly what happened, with it capturing the Air Canada plane heading down the runway as the vehicle traveled along the same bit of tarmac.

You can watch the moments before the crash below:

The fire truck was dealing with a separate issue involving an 'aircraft operated by United that had reported an issue with odor' when the horrific incident occurred.

Forest, who was just 30 years old, had been a pilot at Jazz Aviation since 2022 and started flying at just 16.

Jazz Aviation President Doug Clarke said in a statement: "Today is an incredibly difficult day for our airline, our employees, and most importantly, the families and loved ones of those affected by the accident involving flight 8646.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our two pilots and our unwavering support to those who have been injured."

Among the injured was flight attendant Solange Tremblay, who was ejected towards the front of the plane and found strapped in the jump seat.

41 people were taken to the hospital, but the majority have since been discharged (ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

CNN reported that it had fallen through a hole in the aircraft's hole and that she was being treated for her injuries.

Sarah Lepine, Tremblay's daughter, said she suffered multiple bone fractures as a result of the collision.

As well as Tremblay, the two officers on the fire truck remarkably survived the crash.

Air Canada crash: what we know so far

Where did the crash happen?

On the evening of March 22, an Air Canada Express plane arrived at New York's LaGuardia airport from Montreal. At around 11.45pm ET on Runway 4, the Bombardier CRJ-900 twin-jet aircraft collided with a fire engine.

How many passengers were on board the aircraft?

Jazz Aviation, which operates as Air Canada Express, confirmed Flight 8646 from Montreal to LaGuardia was involved in the incident and said 72 passengers and four crew members were on board.

Confirmed deaths and injuries

Kathryn Garcia, the Port Authority Executive Director, said during a news conference that the 'two pilots of the aircraft are confirmed deceased'.

She also confirmed that 41 passengers and crew were taken to hospital, along with the two firefighters inside the vehicle that was hit by the aircraft.

It is said the two officers remain in stable condition.

An investigation is underway

During the news conference, Garcia gave a couple of specifics that the National Transportation Safety Board will look at, including:

The speed at which the plane was moving when it collided with the vehicle

The staffing of the air traffic control tower at the time

If anybody was ejected from the aircraft

Are flights leaving and arriving at LaGuardia Airport delayed or cancelled?

All flights arriving and departing from LaGuardia, one of the US' busiest airports, were cancelled or delayed the day after the crash, the BBC reports.

Arrivals and departures appear to be back on schedule at the time of writing.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks out

Offering his condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected by the crash, Carney wrote on X: "The collision involving an Air Canada Express aircraft last night in New York that claimed the lives of the pilot and co-pilot, and injured dozens more, is deeply saddening.

"Canadian officials are working closely with their U.S. counterparts on the ground as the investigation continues. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those impacted."

One of the two pilots identified

One of the two pilots who sadly died in the crash has been identified as 30-year-old Captain Antoine Forest.

The Toronto Star reports that Forest, from Coteau-du-Lac, Québec, was identified by his family.