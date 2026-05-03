A passenger onboard a Delta flight at Miami International Airport has been arrested, after she allegedly refused to hang up her phone prior to takeoff.

The Atlanta-bound flight was delayed by an hour while law enforcement dealt with the situation, which ultimately led to the woman's arrest.

Police identified the disruptive passenger as Shannon Marie Harris, who allegedly refused to end her phone call after being asked numerous times by cabin crew on April 27.

Authorities stated that the woman became disruptive and refused to leave the aircraft.

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In a statement issued to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the airline said: "A customer did not comply with repeated crew instructions to end their phone call while the aircraft was taxiing out.

"The customer became disruptive, and the aircraft returned to the gate where [the passenger] was removed from the aircraft."

The Delta flight was delayed by an hour following the disruptive behavior. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

A video of the incident has since been shared on social media, with other passengers pleading with Harris to be considerate to travelers who may have been attempting to catch a connecting flight.

One can be heard saying: "Please be considerate. Consider yourself and the rest of us."

The statement continued: "The safety of our customers and crew comes before all else, and Delta has zero tolerance for disruptive behavior.

"We apologize to our customers for this experience and delay in their travels."

Harris is now facing at least one charge related to trespassing, per Fox 5 Atlanta.

In the arrest report, Harris' behavior was described as 'belligerent', which prompted the pilot to return to the gate.

A Delta representative asked those onboard to deplane, which is when Harris allegedly attempted leave.

The passenger was allegedly met with 12 officers and was arrested 'immediately'. (Getty Stock Images)

Police swiftly made the arrest after passengers had already faced delays.

One passenger who claimed to be on the flight to Atlanta wrote underneath the video: "She refused to get off the plane so they forced the entire plane to deplane.

"Halfway through deplaning she wilfully got off and was met with 12 officers at the gate and was immediately arrested."

Another added: "Disruptive passengers should face consequences, all because of one person, the entire flight is delayed as if people don’t have places to be."

"Why do some people think they still have a choice once the airline has instructed them to leave the plane," a third noted.

One passenger who posted the clip described the situation as a 'standoff on the tarmac'.