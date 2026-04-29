The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has been forced to issue a public warning about an extremely strong tranqulizer that's cropping up in US drug markets.

It's thought that the drug in question is the cause of hundreds of overdose deaths in America.

The drug, called carfentanil, is extremely potent. While a fatal dose of fentanyl is two milligrams, just 0.2 milligrams of carfentanil can reportedly kill someone — smaller than a grain of salt.

The DEA has said of the drug in a public health warning: "Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid approximately 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

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"The presence of carfentanil in illicit US drug markets is cause for concern, as the relative strength of this drug could lead to an increase in overdoses and overdose-related deaths, even among opioid-tolerant users."

The US government has concerns about the amount of carfentanil making its way through America (Getty Stock)

It's so strong that veterinarians use it to tranquilize elephants and other large animals.

Not only does carfentanil harm the person who has taken it, but the tranquillizer poses a serious threat to first responders and law enforcement personnel who may come in contact with it, says the DEA.

"Carfentanil and other fentanyl analogues present a serious risk to public safety, first responder, medical, treatment, and laboratory personnel," the government agency warns.

"These substances can come in several forms, including powder, blotter paper, tablets, patch, and spray. Some forms can be absorbed through the skin or accidentally inhaled."

Data from 2024 found that the drug contributed to 413 overdose deaths, Mail Online reports.

As of May 2025, carfentanil had been found in 37 states across America.

Just 0.2 milligrams of carfentanil can prove fatal to someone (Getty Stock)

Discussing the ongoing concerns about the drug, Dr. Hawre Jalal, a professor of health economics at the University of Ottawa, told Newsweek: "Because of this potency, even very small changes in the amount present in the drug supply can substantially increase overdose risk."

He added that one of the main dangers is 'people using drugs may not know carfentanil is present, and accurate dosing in illicit markets is extremely difficult'.

Because of how potent it is, naloxone (a life-saving medication used to treat opioid overdoses), might not work on someone who has taken carfentanil.

Frank Tarentino, the DEA's chief of operations for its northeast region, said called the issue at hand 'extremely frightening'.

"You’re talking about not even a grain of salt that could be potentially lethal," he told CNN, adding: "This presents an extremely frightening proposition for substance abuse dependent people who seek opioids on the street today."

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can call American Addiction Centers on (313) 209-9137 24/7, or contact them through their website.