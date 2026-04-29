Warning: This article contains discussion of rape which some readers may find distressing.

A major breakthrough in the murder case of 16-year-old Roxanne Sharp has been made, after a true crime podcast helped piece together key details more than four decades on from police searching for answers.

The Louisiana teenager was found dead on February 12, 1982, by investigators in a wooded area 30 miles north of New Orleans.

A forensic investigation revealed that the 16-year-old had been raped and murdered, with her body disposed of at the scene.

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But with insufficient physical evidence, and witnesses reluctant to cooperate, the crime went unsolved for more than four decades.

Determined not to give up on Sharp, in 2023, the Louisiana State Police Covington Field Office took over as lead investigators on the case, and re-examined the physical evidence that was gathered so many years ago.

Roxanne Sharp was brutally murdered when she was just 16 years old. (WDSU News)

It was resubmitted for modern DNA testing, and officers re-interviewed possible suspects and witnesses.

Just last year, the department also partnered with Northshore Media Group to create a six-part podcast series titled Who Killed Roxanne?.

And 43 years on from her murder, thanks to modern DNA technology and brand-new leads from the popularity of the audio series, a breakthrough was made.

It was reported yesterday (April 28) that four men have finally been charged in connection with her killing: Perry Wayne Taylor, 64, Darrell Dean Spell, 64, Carlos Cooper, 64, and Billy Williams Jr., 62.

In a statement, the Louisiana State Police said: "These arrests highlight the continued commitment of law enforcement to pursue justice, regardless of how much time has passed.

"Through advancements in investigative techniques and strong interagency cooperation, cases once thought unsolvable can still be brought to resolution."

Darrell Dean Spell, 64, is just one of the men charged with her murder. (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Charles Dowdy, host of the podcast, is beyond thrilled that series has led to such a groundbreaking discovery, and hopes that the charges will bring justice for Sharp's family.

Speaking with The Associated Press, he added: "When we started the podcast, we kind of thought nobody cared - we were quickly corrected.

"A lot of people stepped up and said they knew Roxanne, they remembered her, they were friends with her."

Louisiana State Police spokesperson Marc Gremillion noted that the podcast had actually proved pivotal in bringing charges upon the four men.

He commented: "It was a very large help with getting that message out to the public, and then, therefore, those witnesses getting back to us."

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org