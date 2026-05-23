A man walking 3,000 miles across the US to make Scotland's first World Cup game against Haiti in Boston has spoken about the one state he feels is 'criminally underrated'.

Craig Ferguson, 22, from Paisley in Scotland, began a mammoth journey in Los Angeles earlier this year in aid of mental health as he attempts to complete a full marathon every day for a staggering 104 consecutive days.

Kicking off back in February, Craig has crossed through numerous states and experienced some of the harshest terrain and whether conditions during the walk thus far.

He is fast approaching the end of the challenge and is roughly 2,600 miles into the journey to watch his beloved Scotland at the Gillette Stadium in downtown Boston next month.

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And in true Scottish style, Craig has done the entire walk — which passes through 18 states — in a kilt.

Craig has even met a famous Scot along the way (Supplied)

Craig took time out from his walk this week to speak with UNILAD from his RV, which is where the Scot sleeps every night and is driven by his pal Matthew while Craig puts the miles in by foot.

Having visited numerous states at this point, Craig has heaped praise on Utah, describing it as 'criminally underrated'.

"I want to give an honorable mention to Utah, which I think is a criminally underrated state, just insanely beautiful with some of the best views you'll ever see," Craig explained to UNILAD.

Utah was the third US state the content creator passed through, and while it may have Salt Lake City, it's one of the most deserted states in the whole country.

The state features three major desert ecosystems: the Great Basin Desert, the Colorado Plateau, and the Mojave Desert and is known for its stunning views.

While Craig is a big fan of Utah, his favorite state of the trip so far is Colorado, with the TikToker explaining to UNILAD why he rates it so highly.

Utah and Colorado are personal favorites of Craig's so far (Supplied)

"Colorado's got to take the cake," Craig said. "There was multiple reasons, the Rockies run all the way through Colorado so not only is it just completely beautiful, but once we got into Denver, which was celebrating the 1000 mile mark, we had a mini Scottish party and there was a lot of Scots.

"We were playing all night in an Irish pub, listening to Scottish tunes, singing Loch Lomond, having some beers, and that was probably the first moment that both me and Matthew realized that there's people out here who are really behind what we're doing and that was such an amazing moment."

As a result of the wholesome evening, Craig went on to say Colorado has a 'special place in my heart'.

All being well, Craig will become the first person to walk the length of the US in a kilt on 13 June ahead of Scotland vs Haiti.

You can donate to Craig's fundraiser for Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH) here.