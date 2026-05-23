Missing Virgin River actor Steward McLean has been found dead after a week-long search, police confirm.

Stewart McLean's body was identified one day after it was announced that the missing actor was possibly a victim of homicide.

The 45-year-old had last been seen at his residence in Lions Bay, British Columbia, on Friday (May 15).

The Squamish Royal Canadian Mounted Police (Squamish RCMP) received a missing person report for McLean on Monday (May 18), but later confirmed that they were investigating the case as a homicide.

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At this time, it is believed that McLean's disappearance is 'an isolated incident.'

Lucas Talent Inc. confirmed his death in a statement on Facebook, written by talent agent Jodi Caplan, who represented the actor.

The actor's death is being investigated as a homicide case. (Netflix)

It read: "It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved client, Stew McLean.

"He was always such a pleasure to deal with - dedicated, professional, eager, and endlessly funny."

The statement continued: "Many casting directors have reached out to share their condolences with Stew's family and with our agency, and every message says the same thing: what a truly great guy he was, and how deeply he will be missed. Rest in peace, Stew. xo"

The father-of-three was best known as a Canadian radio broadcaster, and for his role in Virgin River.

He most recently appeared on a season seven episode as the character Barfly.

The father-of-three was missing for one week before officers found his remains. (RCMP)

Esther Tupper of the Integrated Homicide Investigative Team said in a press release: "As the investigation continues to unfold, homicide investigators are working to collect and analyze evidence, review CCTV footage and conduct interviews to build a timeline of Mr. McLean's activities prior to May 15, 2026."

He added: "We are pursuing all available leads as we work to find answers for the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. McLean."

McLean, described by investigators as 5ft 10 in, 150 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes, often appeared in many hit Canadian shows such as Murder in a Small Town, Happy Face, the DC show Arrow, Travelers, The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story and the Freeform TV series Beyond.

So far, no further details have been shared about his final movements or what evidence has led them to come to this tragic conclusion.