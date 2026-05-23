9/11 hero who saved lives in the Twin Towers is set to receive a posthumous national honour

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will be posthumously awarding a 9/11 hero with the highest civilian honor following his heroic actions during the 2001 terror attacks.

Trump made the announcement during a rally, explaining that Welles Remy Crowther - also known as the 'Man in the Red Bandana' - would be receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom honor ahead of the 25th anniversary of the attacks.

“At the request of Bruce, and Mike, and some of the political — great political people we have, and we are approaching the 25th anniversary of September 11th, 2001, a dark day that will live in infamy. We are posthumously awarding Welles the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Trump told crowds at Rockland County.

“It’s the highest award outside of the Congressional Medal of Honor — those are the two biggies and Welles has one of them. I just want to congratulate his great mother in doing a phenomenal job in raising that young man.

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“Boy, what bravery, saved those people and became a legend in a sense, nobody else would have done what he did. So he’s going to be getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

Welles is remembered as the 'man in the red bandana' (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Who was Welles Remy Crowther?

Survivors of 9/11 have remembered a man, with a red bandana covering his nose and mouth, helping and guiding them to safety.

According to the 9/11 memorial website: "A man with a red bandana covering his nose and mouth suddenly appeared from the wreckage and smoke. He spoke in a calm voice and guided them to a stairway, leading them to safety. The man in the red bandana made three trips to the sky lobby, saving as many people as he could, until the burning building collapsed."

After the attack, people began sharing their stories and the 'man in the red bandana' became a frequent feature.

After reading some accounts in the New York Times, Alison Crowther immediately knew it was her son, Welles.

"He had carried a red handkerchief since he was a boy. Welles Crowther worked as an equities trader and was also a volunteer firefighter," the site explains.

"Welles Crowther’s bravery and heroism on 9/11 will never be forgotten. As survivor Judy Wein, who was rescued by Crowther notes, 'People can live 100 years and not have the compassion, the wherewithal to do what he did'."

Trump announced the award at a rally (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

At the rally, Trump brought on stage Alison, who called the award a 'huge honor'.

“It’s such a beautiful thing that even 25 years later, Welles’ light still shines brightly,” she told the crowd.

Welles Crowther’s red bandana is currently on display in the 9/11 Museum.