Living with a rare medical condition that causes continuous uncontrolled breast growth has left Summer Robert's physically unable to do a number of everyday tasks.

The 28-year-old Scottish woman has faced embarrassing stares and overt sexualization from strangers since she was a child due to a health issue, macromastia, which causes her breasts to never stop growing.

Having macromastia meant that Robert had to wear C-cup bras at the age of 8 and has spent most of her life attempting to hide her body from the prying eyes of others, which is difficult when you have R-cup breasts.

But even though she was 4'11" with a chest ballooning to three or four times larger than a D-cup, it wasn't until Robert was 25 years old that a medical professional was able to tell her what was happening to her body.

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Summer has since started an OnlyFans (Summer Roberts)

"I had been going to the doctors since I was like 14 or 13 years old, and not one of them diagnosed me. No one told me that there was a condition," she explained in a recent interview with People.

Robert added: "They all just said it was puberty. They all just said I had to lose weight. It was ridiculous."

As the condition is so uncommon, few doctors she interacted with knew how to identify or diagnose macromastia. And even when she found one that did, they 'literally printed a Wikipedia page and gave me the Wikipedia page.'

For Robert, her macromastia manifests in 'growth spurts', she told the publication, which last year alone made her go up 11 bra sizes.

Although she has started an OnlyFans page to flaunt her astonishing top-heavy frame, Robert is weighing up a drastic breast reduction because her condition means she 'physically can't' do everyday tasks.

Doctors have warned Robert that a reduction would remove the immediate problem that can leave her unable to walk due to the extreme strain that her breast's 18-inch girth causes her less than 5 foot frame, but the breast tissue would just grow back.

Summer is still weighing up a breast reduction (Summer Robert)

This means that she will have to continue to endure the regular harassment and discrimination that her macromastia causes, with some businesses even kicking her out in the belief that she was intentionally dressing inappropriately.

She said: "I just go through those struggles daily — people thinking that I want to show off my boobs and I want the attention.

"I'm just like, 'I'm just trying to exist, literally, and I just have big boobs.' I can wear clothes that are ugly and I'm still going to get harassed and catcalled."

Even without this harassment and discrimination, Robert faces extreme difficulty doing things that most people wouldn't think twice about, whether that's buying specialist clothes that still 'nine times out of ten' won't fit, or even just walking.

"It's just day-to-day things that you would think are so easy, it's so difficult," she said. Pretty much any 'physical activity' means that Robert has to strap on a back brace, like going for a stroll in the park or even just tidying up her home.

Even with all these difficulties, the OnlyFans creator still isn't sure whether to get a corrective surgery. She said: "We spoke to a breast reduction specialist, and he told me that they'd just come back. He said, 'If it's really causing you so much stress, you can definitely get a reduction."

But she wants to hold off before going under the knife. "[The doctor] said, 'I recommend you do get a reduction. It's just whenever you think you physically can't bear it anymore,'" she added. "They'll come back, but not super, super fast."