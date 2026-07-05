A three-year-old boy remains in hospital nearly three weeks after he was allegedly thrown into a crocodile enclosure at a UK zoo, and the case has now taken another troubling turn.

The child was reportedly hurled 15ft into an enclosure housing more than a dozen crocodiles at Johnsons of Old Hurst in Cambridgeshire on June 18, landing on a concrete walkway before being bitten by what's believed to have been either a saltwater or Nile crocodile.

He suffered a broken arm and pelvis in the fall, and has remained at Addenbrooke's Hospital ever since, with his parents living on site throughout his recovery.

A 30-year-old man with a learning disability, who was visiting the zoo with two carers at the time, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but was released on bail after police deemed him unfit for interview.





Why is Norfolk County Council investigating the crocodile zoo case?

Norfolk County Council has now confirmed a Section 42 safeguarding inquiry is underway into the standard of care the suspect was receiving, looking at whether he was at risk of, or experiencing, abuse or neglect while under the care provider's supervision.

Advert

The local authority has also stopped all new referrals to the care provider involved, and said it's working with health and care partners to review every individual currently receiving support from the same organisation.

Per the Telegraph, a council spokesperson said the aim was to "identify and review all those individuals receiving care from this provider and to ensure the care they are receiving is of the quality and consistency they expect and deserve."

A three-year-old boy remains in hospital nearly three weeks after he was allegedly thrown into a crocodile enclosure at a UK zoo, and the case has now taken another troubling turn.(BBC)

Is the boy going to recover from his injuries?

Meanwhile, the boy's recovery continues to be a long and difficult process. His parents revealed he's undergone five operations since the attack and will need at least two more, including a nerve reconstruction on his arm, with doctors still unable to determine the full extent of movement he'll have in his hands and wrists.

A fundraiser set up to support the family's living costs and his rehabilitation has now raised more than £25,000, with his parents saying they've been "extremely grateful" for the support during what they described as an "uncertain and unsettling time."

Andy Johnson jumped in to rescue the child (BBC)

What did the Zoo say about the incident?

A statement from Andy and Tracey Johnson, the zoo's owners said: "We were alerted to reports a child had allegedly been thrown into one of our crocodile enclosures in the Tropical House.

"Everyone who was on site that day acted with incredible speed and determination.

"Within minutes of the first radio call, the child had been rescued from the enclosure and was receiving first aid.

"The emergency services arrived very quickly, supported by the MAGPAS Air Ambulance.

"We cannot thank them enough for their professionalism, compassion and dedication in such difficult circumstances.

"We are immensely proud of our own staff, who responded without hesitation and did everything they could to help and support the child until the emergency services took over."

UNILAD has contacted Norfolk County Council and Johnsons of Old Hurst for comment.