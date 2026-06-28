A Ghanian spiritual practitioner who placed a hex on England soccer captain Harry Kane has said that he has now lifted his curse.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam is a fetish priest and spiritualist from Ghana, and said that he had placed the hex on Kane prior to England's match against Ghana in the World Cup.

Despite a strong showing in their first match of the tournament, winning 4-2, England ended up drawing against Ghana after neither side managed to score.

Speculation was rife after Kane missed an opportunity to score in the match, with some suggesting that Bonsam's work was the culprit.

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For his part, Kane regretted the missed opportunity, saying after the match: “I was waiting for an opportunity like that to fall my way. It did and ⁠I ​just couldn’t quite get over ​the ball.

"But I’ve been a striker long enough to know ​they don’t always go in.”

Harry Kane scored again in England's latest match (ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

However, now Ghana's match against England has passed, Bonsam has come out with some good news - he has lifted his hex on Kane so that he can again score.

He said: “Now I ​am going to release Harry Kane so that, ​his next match, he can score."

It seems that there are no hard feelings from Bonsam either, with the spiritualist adding: “Harry, I will come and visit you. Don’t be offended. We are friends.”

Kane is not the first footballer to be hexed by Bonsam, whose name translates to 'devil', as the spiritualist has previously targeted Cristiano Ronaldo with curses against him scoring in matches.

June 27 saw Kane again taking to the pitch with the England squad against Panama.

Kane and Jude Bellingham each scored once in England's latest match (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

And sure enough in this match Kane did indeed score again, taking England to 2-0 up in the 67th minute, around five monutes after Jude Bellingham took them into the lead.

Whether it's coincidence that Kane has scored again after his hex was lifted is anyone's guess, but England were once again back on form, with the victory seeing them comfortably at the top of their group with 7 points.

France are the currently leaders in the competition as it moves towards the end of the group section, notching up three victories, and a goal difference of eight setting them in the top spot.

Argentina is in second with three wins, but falling short on goal difference with seven, and co-hosts Mexico also notching up three victories with a goal difference of six.

As for who will win the World Cup, it's still far too early to tell, though one woman's strange theory suggests that the winner could be before our very eyes, and we don't even realize.