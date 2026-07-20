The whole world was watching on as Spain lifted the World Cup trophy on Sunday (July 19), but most eyes were on Donald Trump as he 'gatecrashed' the party - and one commentator did not back.

Although each country were watching the same nail-biting World Cup final, commentary varied depending on what part of the world viewers were in.

For example, those watching on the BBC in the UK had the pleasure of ex-footballer Wayne Rooney calling the star-studded halftime show 'c**p', as well as one commentator referring to legendary singer Pharrell Williams as 'AKA Rocky' before correcting himself to 'A$AP Rocky' (still not right).

Those in Australia were able to hear a cheeky comment about President Trump in which the commentator may have forgotten his mic was on. Well, now thanks to the internet, the whole world has heard it.

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The president award Spain the trophy and stayed on stage for some of the celebrations (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Reactions were going viral as Trump 'refused' to move out of the way of the Spanish team's celebrations, the broadcaster's hot mic caught him saying: "It's now, so they can edit him out of that."

The broadcaster was seemingly talking about the pictures taken of the team as they lift the trophy for the first time, with the confetti falling down, as Trump could be seen clapping and smiling in the corner.

Australian broadcaster on hot mic after Trump crashes Spain’s World Cup trophy presentation: “They’re gonna edit him out of that” pic.twitter.com/s2vIIw3cgE — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 19, 2026

It looks like FIFA President Gianni Infantino was trying to 'edit' the president out in real life, as he could be seen leading him away from the shot so the team could enjoy their moment.

Despite the 2026 FIFA World Cup being held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the POTUS did not show up to any of the games hosted in his home country, with the final being his first game.

It doesn't look like his presence will be forgotten anytime soon!

Donald Trump's actual role was to hand out the medals and trophies to the players (Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Although his role wasn't to stand in the way of Spain celebrating, he did attend the World Cup final to present both the Argentinian and Spanish players with the trophy, and medals.

Many were watching on closely to see if any players avoided shaking hands with the president, as he placed the silver and gold medals around their necks.

He also had a short message to share with each player, which he didn't seem to customize.

Nicola Hickling, of LipReader Ltd, on behalf of Covers.com, told the Mirror he simply said: "You are a champ," before adding: "Amazing player."

World Cup winners by year

2026 marks Spain's second World Cup victory, joining a long list of past winners...

2022 - Argentina

Lionel Messi led his team to victory (Cui Nan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Perhaps one of the most dramatic finals in World Cup history was France vs Argentina at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium in 2022.

Following a tense 3-3 draw after extra time, Argentina were ultimately crowned the champions after beating Didier Deschamps' side 4-2 on penalties.

2018 - France

France claimed their second World Cup trophy in 2018 (Thiago Bernardes/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A stellar performance at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium in 2018 led to France bagging their second World Cup title, triumphing 4-2 over Croatia.

2014 - Germany

Germany secured its fourth World Cup win (Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

An extra-time goal from Germany’s Mario Götze sealed his team's 1-0 victory over Argentina at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2014.

2010 - Spain

The win gave Spain its first World Cup title (Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

Spain defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in 2010’s final at Soccer City in Johannesburg, South Africa. It was all thanks to a late extra-time goal from midfielder Andrés Iniesta.

2006 - Italy

It marked Italy’s first World Cup victory since 1938 (Stewart Kendall/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Italy won the 2006 World Cup at Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany, after beating France 5-3 in a dramatic penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw at extra time.

2002 - Brazil

- Brazil 1998 - France

- France 1994 - Brazil

- Brazil 1990 - West Germany

- West Germany 1986 - Argentina

- Argentina 1982 - Italy

- Italy 1978 - Argentina

- Argentina 1974 - West Germany

- West Germany 1970 - Brazil

- Brazil 1966 - England

- England 1962 - Brazil

- Brazil 1958 - Brazil

- Brazil 1954 - West Germany

- West Germany 1950 - Uruguay

- Uruguay 1938 - Italy

- Italy 1934 - Italy

- Italy 1930 - Uruguay



