After a thrilling few weeks, today, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will come to an end, with Argentina taking on Spain in at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. However, things may look a little different to how they previously have done.

We've all heard of the Superbowl halfime show, but what about the World Cup halftime show? Well, we hadn't, until now. Typically in soccer, halftime lasts strictly 15 minutes and no longer, in which players regroup, while viewers at home listen to halftime punditry. However, a long standing tradition is set to be broken, as today's game may see the Argentinian and Spanish team get an extended break due to the halftime show. Although exact timings haven't been confirmed, it's been reported that the show will last 11 minutes, with broadcasters prepared for half an hour break.

Many fans aren't happy, and with the announcement of the 'Superbowl style rings' for the winners, soccer (or football), fans have been left fuming that the tournament changes, with one writing: "First the hydration breaks which are quarters (even though commentators keep slicking saying first half/second half hydration breaks). Now this, this was just the US trying to Americanise it."

On top of this, during the 2026 World Cup, players have been given two short extra breaks in between, called hydration breaks. These were pre-planned by FIFA so players could take in some water due to the hot temperatures that host countries, Mexico, Canada and America have been having.

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But for those who are excited to have a boogie during halftime, who will be performing during show - curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin?

Co-headliners: Madonna, Shakira and BTS

BTS will taking to the stage during the half-time show (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The main stars of the show will be three global superstar headliners, Madonna, Shakira and K-Pop boyband, BTS.

In a release in May, FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced: "Madonna, Shakira and BTS are global icons whose music transcends borders and generations, and we are proud to welcome them to the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay."

"As the world comes together for the biggest match in football on 19 July 2026 in New York New Jersey, this historic show will also shine a light on a greater purpose by supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our shared mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide. It will be a celebration of football, unity and shared humanity that will resonate far beyond the final whistle.”

It's been a busy year for BTS, who have made their comeback following their military service, with an album and world tour.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber will be taking to the stage after his Coachella comeback (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics)

After his 'comeback' performance at Coachella earlier this year, rumors were spreading that the Baby star would be performing during the halftime show, and they were correct. He'll be joining the three original co-headliners, with Gianni Infantino adding: We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world."

Bieber has already been warming up, as he surprised fans in New York City this weekend with a performance during Fanatics Fest.

Other performers include:

Burna Boy (with Shkira)

Gustavo Dudamel

PS 22 Chorus ft. Coldplay

And who can forget the characters of characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets!

The match is set to kick off at 3pm E.T, with the half time show expected to start just before 4pm. But while we wait, lets take a look at the net worth of the performers...

World Cup final halftime show artists ranked by their net worth

FIFA has put on an absolutely packed halftime show, with Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber and BTS co-headlining.

But onto the most important question: whose bank account is the healthiest…?

Here they are, ranked from very rich to very, very, very rich.

Gustavo Dudamel - $10 million

The energy Gustavo Dudamel brings (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

One of the lesser-known faces in the halftime show, Dudamel is a conductor and violinist who is leaving the Los Angeles Philharmonic for the New York Philharmonic in September.

Long story short, he’s not the kind of guy you’d expect to perform alongside Shakira and Justin Bieber.

According to Sportskeeda, he’s worth $10 million.

Burna Boy - $22 million

Burna Boy collabed with Shakira on this year's World Cup song (Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The Afrobeats artist has collaborated with Ed Sheeran, Dave and Shakira on hit songs, the latter being the 2026 World Cup anthem ‘Dai Dai’.

He’s worth a cool $22 million, according to Love Money.

BTS - $150 million to $350 million collectively

BTS recently returned from a hiatus (Kim Min-Hee - Pool/Getty Images)

Recently back from a hiatus after completing compulsory military service, the K-pop group’s inclusion in the halftime show is sure to delight many.

Of the seven members, V is said to be the wealthiest, worth between $38 million and 40 million, according to the Economic Times.

Collectively, they’re worth between $150 million and $350 million.

Justin Bieber - $200 million

Bieber performed a showstopping Coachella set this year (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Bieber made a generational comeback earlier this year at Coachella, marking his biggest live show in four years - and it certainly got everyone talking.

Is the World Cup ready for his laptop and YouTube Premium account?

He’s worth $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which happens to be the sum he sold his music back catalogue for back in 2023.

Shakira - $350 million

Shakira is behind this year's World Cup song (Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Her hips don’t lie, and neither do her pay checks. Shakira is the most successful Colombian artist in history, shifting over 100 million records worldwide.

Alongside Burna Boy, she’s responsible for the 2026 World Cup song ‘Dai Dai’, and who could forget 2010’s ‘Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)’ for the South Africa World Cup.

She’s said to be worth $350 million, according to Marca.

Madonna - $850 million

Madonna is rolling in it (PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images)

Madonna is one of the wealthiest female musicians in history, with her latest album Confessions II dropping this month and naturally debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

With hits including ‘Like a Prayer’, ‘Papa Don’t Preach’ and ‘Like a Virgin’, it’s no surprise she’s absolutely rolling in it - she’s worth $850 million, according to Forbes.