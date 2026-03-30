Millions of soccer fans will be descending on the US this summer for the FIFA World Cup in what should be 39 days of compelling sporting action.

Mexico versus South Africa kicks off the tournament on June 11, though the talk surrounding the World Cup is not just focused on the action on the field.

Ahead of the competition being held across the US, Canada and Mexico, a new report has claimed the US in particular is facing a 'human rights emergency' and that 'troubling attacks' could happen due to the country's immigration policies.

The report, titled Humanity Must Win: Defending rights, tackling repression at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, claims that football fans from immigrant communities face higher risks when it comes to traveling and even gathering for the sporting action.

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Steve Cockburn, Head of Economic and Social Justice at Amnesty International, which produced the report, said: "The US Government has deported more than 500,000 people from the USA in 2025 – more than six times as many people than will watch the World Cup final in the MetLife Stadium.

The MetLife stadium in New York (Al Bello/Getty Images)

"The record-breaking surge of unlawful arrests and deportations has only been possible because of the erosion of due process safeguards, undermining the rights to liberty and security of hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees.

"These policies have torn communities apart and created a climate of fear throughout the USA. It’s a deeply troubling time in the US, which will certainly extend to fans who want to take part in World Cup celebrations."

Just four of the 16 host cities have published human rights plans according to the report, while some visiting fans may struggle to get into the US for the football.

Fans visiting from the Ivory Coast, Haiti, Iran and Senegal are unable to enter the US unless they had valid visas prior to January 1, 2026, while other fans could face their social media being looked at for 'anti-Americanism', according to Amnesty.

Donald Trump received a FIFA Peace Prize from Gianni Infantino in December (Emilee Chinn - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Cockburn added: "Despite the astounding numbers of arrests and deportations, neither FIFA nor the US authorities have provided any guarantees that fans and local communities will be safe from ethnic and racial profiling, indiscriminate raids, or unlawful detention and deportation.

"This World Cup is no longer the ‘medium risk’ tournament that FIFA once judged it to be – whether it is to protect people from ICE, guarantee the right to protest or prevent homelessness, urgent action is needed to make sure the reality of this World Cup matches its original promise."

The World Cup comes at a time of huge global uncertainty, with Iran's Football Association said to be negotiating with FIFA to play their games at the World Cup outside of the US following a joint US-Israel attack on the Middle Eastern country last month.