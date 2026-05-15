If you’ve spent any time on the internet over the last two years, you’ve probably seen the word 'Ozempic' more than your own family members’ names.

It’s the Hollywood 'secret' that’s become a global phenomenon, but for many of us, there’s been one major sticking point: the needles.

Well, put the ice pack away, because Eli Lily has just dropped Foundayo—a daily pill that’s being hailed as the 'Ozempic rival' we’ve actually been waiting for.

No jabs, no fuss, and apparently, no more planning your entire morning around a fasting schedule.

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So what exactly is it and what sets it apart from his needle-driven rivals?

Orforglipron, sold under the name Foundayo, is an oral GLP-1 receptor agonist, meaning it belongs to the same group of medicines as semaglutide and tirzepatide, but instead of being injected, it’s taken as a tablet.

Just like other drugs within the GLP-1 class, the medicines mimic a natural hormone produced in your body that helps regulate appetite and blood sugar levels. In simple terms, they help you feel fuller for longer and reduce how much you eat.

This means traditionally GLP-1 medications have been used to treat diabetes, and only used 'off-label' due to their weight loss side effects.

Unlike other drugs, such as Mounjaro and Ozempic, the biggest appeal of Foundayo is the fact that it doesn’t need to be injected, which means it offers a more convenient option if you want the appetite suppression and blood sugar regulation without the need for a weekly needle stab.

The tiny tablets could be a game-changer in the weight loss scene (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

So how exactly does it work?

Dr Donald Grant, GP and Senior Clinical Advisor at The Independent Pharmacy, explained exactly how the drug works by breaking down which part of the body it specifically targets. He said: “Orforglipron works by activating the body’s GLP-1 receptors, which play an important role in regulating appetite, digestion and blood sugar levels. “Essentially, the medication mimics a natural hormone released after eating, helping people feel fuller for longer, reduce hunger levels and manage food cravings more effectively.

“It can also slow stomach emptying and help stabilise blood sugar levels, both of which may support long-term weight management by encouraging a more consistent calorie deficit over time.

The new medication could mean an end to weekly injections ( Tatsiana Volkava / Getty Images)

Can People Switch From GLP-1 Injections to Orforglipron?

If the thought of ditching your weekly jabs for a less painful solution seems enticing, you’re in luck, as Dr.Grant explained that people may be potentially able to switch from popular existing treatments, such as Mounjaro to Orforglipron - but not without consulting a medical professional first.

"Even though both medicines affect appetite similarly, they work slightly differently and are taken in different formats,” he explained.

“Your dose, timing and how your body responds all need to be considered carefully. Switching too quickly or without guidance could increase your risk of side effects or reduce the treatment's effectiveness.

“A prescriber would guide the transition, making sure the change is safe, well-timed and tailored to you. As more tablet options become available, switching between treatments may become more common, but it should always be done with professional support.”

How effective is Foundayo?

According to Dr.Grant, early clinical trial results suggest Orforglipron could deliver meaningful weight loss outcomes when combined with healthy lifestyle changes.

In one phase 2 clinical trial, adults living with obesity or overweight lost up to 14.7% of their body weight over 36 weeks, compared to just 2.3% in the placebo group, highlighting the medication’s potential as an effective long-term weight management treatment.

By comparison, Mounjaro (tirzepatide) users can expect to lose approximately 20% to 21% of their total body weight within 36 weeks, according to data from the SURMOUNT-4 trial.

While Ozempic users often average around a 10%–15% reduction, with some losing up to 20% depending on dosage.