Donald Trump has floated the idea of yet another permanent change to the White House, as he suggested the temporary UFC Arena being erected at the executive manor, could become a permanent fixture.

Construction began on the arena, which is on the White House’s South Lawn, last week, ahead of the first ever mixed martial arts event of its kind to be held at the iconic building on June 14.

The huge structure which features a towering stage and kitted out with lights emblazoned with the American flag, was even compared by the President, to France’s Eiffel Tower - with Trump suggesting that much like the world renowned structure, it could become an enduring part of history.

“Many don't know that in Paris, France, the Eiffel Tower — 1889 it was built — was supposed to be taken down immediately after the World's Fair,” Trump said Tuesday in a video posted to his official TikTok account.

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The President compared the arena to France's Eiffel Tower (Anne Lebreton / AFP via Getty Images)

“And then they said, ‘You know, we sort of like it, let's leave it up a little bit longer.'”

“Well, they never took it down,” he said in the video.“You know, we're building something in front of the White House that's quite attractive to a lot of people. It's going to have a big UFC fight on June 14, and I'm looking at it, and maybe we'll never take it down.”

Scheduled for June 14—coinciding with both Flag Day and Donald Trump's 80th birthday—the upcoming mixed martial arts event, UFC Freedom 250, will feature seven matchups broadcast live on Paramount+.

Organizers note that the temporary arena on the South Lawn will seat over 4,000 spectators, while an adjacent free fan event on the 52-acre Ellipse can accommodate roughly 85,000 people.

UFC bosses shared a rendering of what the finished structure would look like last month, when they took to social media to share their vision alongside the caption: “History in the making 👀,”

Donald Trump and UFC CEO Dana White agreed to the collaboration last year (Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

The idea of hosting a UFC event at the White House first came to light just over a year ago, when UFC CEO Dana White revealed that Trump had suggested hosting an event while they were attending a UFC fight together.

After a small back and forth behind the scenes to work out the logistics, Trump formally announced his plans last Summer, marketing the event as a celebration of the nation's 250th birthday on July 4.

The event is just one of seven being held to mark the 250th anniversary of US Independence, alongside other commemorative events such as the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, an IndyCar race through the streets of Washington, D.C.