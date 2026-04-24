Warning: This article contains discussion of drug addiction which some readers may find distressing.

While 48 percent of US adults report having tried it at least once in their lifetime, the long-term side effects of marijuana have been explained as Trump's administration moves to reclassify the drug.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the change in policy just yesterday (April 23), after the president directed his administration to begin the reclassification process last year.

The purpose, according to Donald Trump, is to increase access and research of the drug, more commonly known as weed or cannabis.

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The change announced on Thursday is specifically targeted at marijuana-related products that are approved by the Food and Drug Administration or licensed for medical use.

According to Blanche, the products will be moved from the most restricted category, to a less strict one, given that since 1970 the US classified marijuana as a Schedule I controlled substance, having a 'high potential for abuse'.

But he also called a hearing to consider reclassifying all marijuana, despite the drug being legalized across numerous US states.

Marijuana use has been legalized across many US states. (Simona Granati - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

While is remains illegal on federal level, many states allow it to be used for medical or recreational purposes, while others have shops where it can be purchased.

Speaking at a press conference, Blanche said: "The Department of Justice is delivering on President Trump's promise to expand Americans' access to medical treatment options.

"This rescheduling action allows for research on the safety and efficacy of this substance, ultimately providing patients with better care and doctors with more reliable information."

Morgan Fox, of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, claims that two thirds of Americans support the full legalization of cannabis.

'The real solution', he says, 'is to de-schedule cannabis at the federal level'.

According to the National Institutes of Health, approximately 50-60 million Americans reported using marijuana in the past year, with usage rates having nearly doubled over the last two decades.

What are the long-term side effects of marijuana?

According to the American Addiction Centers, it's important to note that while nationwide views on marijuana are evolving, it doesn't come without risk.

The drug is made up of dried leaves, stems, seeds, and flowers of the Cannabis sativa or Cannabis indica plant, and it can have some damaging long-term side effects.

One of the main long-term side effects is respiratory issues.

It can have some dangerous long-term side effects. (Getty Stock Image)

Over time, frequent use may lead to a chronic cough, bronchitis, and puts users at a higher risk of infections like pneumonia or other lung problems.

Many studies also suggest a possible link between marijuana use during adolescence and developing a more aggressive form of testicular cancer.

It's also been reported that using marijuana during adolescence, a time when the brain is still fully developing, may affect learning, memory, and impulse control.

Marijuana use has also been linked to a higher risk of mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and schizophrenia.

The drug is also highly addictive, meaning that those who use it at a younger age are more likely to develop dependence or problematic use.

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can call American Addiction Centers on (313) 209-9137 24/7, or contact them through their website.