Many men suffer from erectile problems - but there’s also a lesser known condition in which a penis is neither erect or flaccid.

The condition, called Hard Flaccid Syndrome, is said to be 'poorly recognized' and isn’t often spoken about. However, there are thousands of men who are dealing with the condition, and many have their relationships and mental health unfortunately affected by it.

But what exactly is Hard Flaccid Syndrome? Well, the condition, commonly referred to as HFS, is a rare disorder in which a man’s penis is in a constant semi-erect, semi-flaccid state.

Due to this, it affects sexual intercourse, as at the peak of arousal, the penis is prevented from getting fully erect.

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Some men may feel constant pain at rest - although in a best case scenario, it feels numb and some men have even reported their penis even feeling cold.

The condition can affect men in the bedroom (Getty Stock)

Speaking to Metro UK, Dr Lawrence Cunningham said: “Men often describe it as their penis feeling ‘stuck’ somewhere between soft and hard. Reduced sensitivity is another common complaint.”

The doc told the publication that in his experience, it’s 18- to 35-year-old men who suffer from the condition the most, as they are the ones typically engaging in behaviors which have been said to trigger the condition.

What causes Hard Flaccid Syndrome?

According to Sydney Pelvic Clinic, ‘pelvic floor or tailbone, penile trauma, intense exercise, rough masturbation, and stress can each contribute to the development of the condition.’

Dr Jeff Foster also told Metro UK: “‘Posture can play a role too, especially if you’re sitting for long hours in a way that puts pressure on the pelvic region.”

How can Hard Flaccid Syndrome be treated?

Some mild cases can resolve on their own - although many men will require treatment which is usually done in-clinic by a qualified physiotherapist, involving exercise to help the pelvic floor muscles.

Men who believe they are suffering are advised to see a doctor (Getty Stock Image)

Sydney Pelvis Clinic also states that Focused shockwave (FSW) therapy can also be used to treat the condition, which stimulates blood flow to the genitals and encourages tissue remodeling.

As we know, there are a number of conditions that can affect erectile function in men - with many factors contributing. Just recently, a team of Spanish toxicologists from the Complutense University of Madrid wrote in the medical journal The British Journal Pharmacology that they found a link between a vitamin D deficiency and ED.

As always, anyone who feels like they may have a problem should visit their doctor for help and diagnosis.