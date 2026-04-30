A doctor has explained – and demonstrated – how you can lengthen your penis by up to 2cm in a matter of months.

A lot of men want a bigger penis, 45 percent to be exact.

In the study that came up with this figure, 25,000 men were quizzed about their manhoods and nearly half of them said that they wanted to be more endowed, Psychology Today reports.

Some men are so determined to be bigger that they're forking out as much as $20,000 to get their d**ks lengthened. In this instance, people are paying the big bucks to have filler put into their penises.

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But there are apparently non-surgical, less costly ways to increase the size of your willy. Let me, or Dr Rena Malik, should I say, introduce you to a traction device.

There are apparently ways men can lengthen their penises (Getty Stock Image)

These devices, which are said to be widely available online (not that I've Googled), claim to increase the length by up to 2cm in just three to six months. All you have to do it use for it 30 minutes twice a day.

So, what's the catch? Well, that's exactly it... the device catches, as such, the end of your penis. While your member is clamped into the device, it'll lengthen over time.

Dr Malik was recently a guest on The Diary Of a CEO podcast, where she demonstrated to host Steven Bartlett how to use it.

"It's a commitment to increasing length and to doing this process," she said of the undeniably scary-looking contraption.

Not only does it claim to lengthen the penis, but it can apparently straighten it too.

Dr Malik demonstrated how the 'penis lengthening' device worked (The Diary of a CEO)

"If you have a curvature in the penis, like if you have something called Peyronie's disease, this device can actually curve a little bit away from you [...] and straighten out the penis," Dr Malik said.

"For some people, [getting the condition] can be really traumatic and devastating to have a change in the way that your penis appears because it starts curving all of a sudden, and this is safe and effective."

She did go on to warn that it can cause some bruising and can be uncomfortable to use, but she assured people that they're not going to really hurt themselves with it.

When asked if the results would be permanent, Dr Malik said that they 'don't know if you stop, will it just revert back to normal?'

"Most of the studies stop once they get their results," the expert added.

There's also been reports that things like Ozempic can have a positive impact on how big your d**k is, but that comes down to appearance rather than it actually getting longer.

Dr Richard Viney previously explained: "Men’s penises shorten as they get older (due to) increasing body fat and increasing prostate size drawing the penis back into the body.

"It is theoretically possible new drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, which are used to treat diabetes and obesity respectively and can cause people to lose weight, could also be a factor. As men lose weight, their penises appear larger."