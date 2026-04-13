Some men are spending close to $20,000 on a procedure that boosts penis size, though one doctor has issued a warning to anyone considering going through it.

S.W.A.G, which stands for Shafer Width And Girth, is a procedure coined by plastic surgeon Dr. David Shafer and is said to cost between $10,000 and $20,000 for the initial procedure.

It's then followed by regular maintenance injections costing around half that amount with the end objective to make the penis girthier and width bigger.

The procedure takes place over a period of 30 minutes; ten minutes for anaesthetic to kick in and up to 20 minutes for the filler to be injected beneath the skin of the penis.

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While the injections mostly improve the width and girth of the penis, it does not necessarily increase length.

The filler is made up of hyaluronic acid, an ingredient found in many beauty and skincare products.

Regular injections follow the initial procedure (Getty Stock Photo)

"We use the stiffest form of the hyaluronic acid for this filler, it’s the one that’s FDA-approved for jawline augmentation," Dr. Shafer told the New York Post.

More than 8,000 men have had the procedure, with Dr. Shafer ensuring safety is at the upmost important.

"I found that nobody’s ever satisfied with what they have, or most people aren’t, and they always just want a little oomph to it," he added.

"Part of my job is to make sure that what we’re doing is safe and realistic and not going beyond the bounds of what would be dangerous for a patient, and then also helping them keep touch with reality."

That doesn't mean the procedure comes with any risk though, with the health expert explaining how vascular occlusion could become a problem, which would see blood flow blocked by filler.

The procedure is pretty expensive (Getty Stock Photo)

He said: "There are kind of dreaded complications that can happen with fillers, and not just specifically for the penis, but anywhere in the body where you could have vascular occlusion, and that’s where the filler can block the blood flow to the area, and that’s why it’s very important to have an experienced injector and to have that enzyme, which can melt the filler, on hand."

Shafer went on to say the procedure isn't suitable for those with a micropenis as you need somewhere to put the filler.

"It’s kind of like if you don’t have a very big canvas for your painting, you can’t make a big painting," he continued.