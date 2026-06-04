The 'most tattooed woman' in Australia, also known as ‘Dragon Girl’ to fans, has flown across the world to undergo an illegal 'body mod' procedure.

Aussie influence Amber Luke has traveled nearly 10,000 miles to Barcelona, Spain, to undergo the drastic implants, which are banned in Australia due to severe health risks.

The procedure, known as 'subdermal implants', involve a silicone shape or medical device being placed beneath the skin, allowing tissue to heal over the top.

And while it is generally accessible in most countries for medical purposes, such as the contraceptive implant, it is largely restricted for body modification purposes.

Advert

Luke has spoken to fans about getting a silicone shaped bow implanted under the skin of her left hand.

Speaking to her followers on Instagram, she said: "The end result is obviously to have a nice implant, but obviously not let it heal all f***ed up.

"That is going to be my mission while I’m in Barcelona … just healing."

The influencer is undergoing two procedures while in Spain. (@amberluke.666/Instagram)

But it's not the only surgery she it set to undergo while she's there.

Inked from head to toe, Luke will also receive the 'coin slot' procedure in her ear while she's halfway across the world.

A coin slot is usually a narrow rectangle of tissue that the artist completely removes from the ear, and stitches the edges to create a permanent opening.

It's essentially made to look like the slot where you’d put your coin into a vending machine.

The star added: "I have had this plan for a while, but I am getting a coin slot in my ear.

Fans commonly know the star as 'Dragon Girl'. (@amberluke.666/Instagram)

"They take a hole out of your helix, and then they put different earrings in and layer it."

It comes after the inked influencer recently traveled to Brazil to get her eyeballs tattooed, which she claims left her completely blind for three weeks.

But despite the terrifying ordeal, she went back under the needle to add black 'nebula galaxy' speckles to her eyeballs.

And while her unique look has gone viral online, the 31-year-old has admitted that it hasn't made life easy in the real world, particularly when it comes to finding a job.

She said: "They won’t look at my work ethic, they won’t look at my morals or my values, or what I have to bring to the table."

And it doesn't look like the body modifications are stopping anytime soon, as the star teased that these are not the 'last ones' fans can expect to see.