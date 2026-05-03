Tanea Brooks has tearfully opened up about her diagnosis with a terminal condition.

The professional wrestler, known as Rebel in the ring, confirmed that she has been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS, which is also known as Motor Neurone Disease and Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Brooks, 47, announced her diagnosis in a post to her Instagram page on May 1, saying that doctors have confirmed to her that she has the terminal disease.

The All Elite Wrestling star tearfully opened up about her diagnosis, saying that she is now hoping that she will have a 'peaceful' death.

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According to Mayo Clinic, ALS symptoms include problems walking and carrying out daily activities, falling, weakness in ankles, legs, and feet, and weakness in the hands and clumsiness.

Other symptoms include difficulty swallowing and slurred speech, as well as changes in someone's behavior,

Tanea Brooks opened up about her diagnosis (Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

Symptoms get worse over time, and eventually result in paralyis.

While its progression can be managed with some therapies and treatments to help patients to minimize their symptoms, sadly there is not currently a cure for ALS.

Taking to her social media page with a tearful video, Brooks said: “The doctors have diagnosed me with terminal ALS. There is not a lot of research behind ALS, and we don’t know how long I have.





"But it explains why I have trouble walking and talking, and all my functions will soon decline.”

She added: “But now we can prepare for the future and what is to come.

Brooks went on to say that wanted to say thank you, starting to cry as she extended her thanks to All Elite Wrestling, as well as its president and CEO Tony Khan.

Brooks tearfully announced her diagnosis (Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

"It has been a blessing that is unheard of, and from the bottom of my heart, thank you," she said, and went on to also thank her supporters for their prayers as well.

Concluding her message, she said to the camera: "Please continue to pray for a peaceful journey and a peaceful passing. I love you."

She then blew a kiss to the camera, and finished the video.

Brooks explained that she had been on 'anti-fungal' drugs for around a year, and had been living with 'infections, ruptures [and] tumors.'

She then entered Mayo Clinic, where she received a cancer diagnosis, and had been treated for that condition previously.

Brooks had been due to have 'lung surgery for the masses' that she had on her lungs, but was then given the diagnosis of ALS.