Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown shared a heartbreaking message in one of his latest social media posts before he died aged 43.

Matt was recovered in the Okanogan River near Oroville after a 911 caller had reported seeing a man sitting in shallow water.

The caller watched the man fall face down in the water and drift away in the current.

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Matt's brother Bear confirmed in an emotional video uploaded to TikTok on Saturday (May 30) that he'd been found.

"They found a body in the river a few hours ago and it was positively identified as being Matt," Bear told his followers.

The pair's younger brother, Noah, first spotted the body and pulled it from the water.

A firearm was also found near the water at the spot where Matt was first reported missing, while an autopsy is to take place in due course.

Matt Brown died aged 43 (Instagram/Matt Brown)

Matt spoke openly about his mental health struggles during his life and spoke about such in the last video he uploaded to Instagram in July 2024.

The Alaskan Bush People star said: "It's really important to sit down figure out what's going on and what to do about it so whenever that happens for me I remember my recovery training because I spent six months in rehab and I knew I really had to pay attention.

"I have very good counselors in all of my rehabs and I pull all of those recovery tools. I've got some cards here that I'm using to write out the things I'm going through and then solutions for it so that I can check them later and see if it's a good thing."

Matt concluded by saying: "All right, never give up, never surrender, guys."

In a follow-up video, Matt went on to say how he used the cards to put 'toxic' situations into perspective.

He once more concluded the video by stating: "All right, never give up, never surrender, guys."

Matt appeared in close to 80 episodes of Alaskan Bush People as it had a 14-season run on Discovery.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.