After Argentina's last minute 2-1 win in the semi-final against England, people would say they're anything but cursed. However, Drake may be turning that around, as he's confirmed to have placed a bet on Lionel Messi's team to win their second World Cup in a row today.

For those wondering why this may be an issue for the team, there's a running joke in the celebrity and sports world that anyone who Drake bets on loses, otherwise known as 'The Drake Curse' - and no one is safe.

The Marvin's Room singer is fully aware of the joke surrounding himself, even reacting to it before. During an interview with betting online casino and sport betting company, he said: “The Drake curse is funny to me, honestly. First of all, the Raptors won a championship, so nobody could ever talk to me about the Drake Curse."

It doesn't stop him however, as taking to Instagram on Friday, the 39-year-old posted a betting slip on Instagram, showing he had placed a whopping $1.5 million for Argentina to beat Spain during Sunday's final.





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If Argentina do beat Spain, within 90 minutes plus stoppage time, Drake will take home a huge $5.1 million. But who are we kidding, that's probably just pocket change to him.

In the caption of the post, the singer penned: “What’s that saying??? Better luck next time…say less."

Fans have been flooding the comments - with hopes Spain may actually take home the trophy due to his bad luck in betting.

"Thank god Argentina might actually lose because of this," wrote one fan, while another penned: "looks like messi isn’t going 2 for 2."

"Lmao betting my whole life on Spain now," said another.

No one is safe from the Drake curse... (Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Drake also placed a bet for Argentina to win the 2022 final against France, which they famously did. However, the Drake Curse still stepped in here, with Drake unfortunately being able to cash out his winnings, due to the fact they won during extra time. The Shot For Me singer, however, bet that they would win in 90 minutes.

Will the curse be lifted today? There's only one way to find out. See you on the pitch!

Which sports teams have fallen victim to the Drake Curse?

It's not just soccer Drake bets on, he's sent 'bad luck' towards a number of football teams. These include:

New England Patriots - 2026 Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs - 2025 Super Bowl

Toronto Maple Leafs - 2025

Arsenal 2026 Champions League Final

And that's just a short list of many!