'Drake Curse' has seen 5 huge sports teams lose after his big bets as Canada holds its breath
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'Drake Curse' has seen 5 huge sports teams lose after his big bets as Canada holds its breath

Will the Canadian soccer team fall victim to the Drake Curse during the World Cup?

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)

Topics: Drake, NFL, World Cup

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh