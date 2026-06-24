Mackenzie Shirilla's lawyers made surprising claim in appeal as her third request denied
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Mackenzie Shirilla's lawyers made surprising claim in appeal as her third request denied

The 21-year-old remains incarcerated in the Ohio Reformatory for Women, serving two concurrent 15-year-to-life sentences

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: Mackenzie Shirilla, Crime, US News, Netflix

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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