Survivor star Ken McNickle has announced his cancer diagnosis aged 43.

The reality star did not reveal what type of cancer he has in the heartbreaking post to his loyal fans.

McNickle rose to fame when he competed on Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X in 2016, and now works as a model and a life coach based in Colorado.

The show divided 20 contestants into two tribes of 10 based strictly on their age demographics, to highlight generational divides and clashing social approaches.

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But sharing the sad news in a devastating post, the Survivor star said: "So here we go.

"I deliberated for a while about whether to share or not but I ultimately decided to because I’m hoping this chapter in my story can help others.

"I’ve made some mistakes in the process and should have taken care of myself better and sooner. But, here we are.

"I’ll be sharing more but this is enough for today.

"As I’ve said before, if you have a health concern, don’t sit on it. Get yourself checked. There’s no valid reason not to. Not one. "

The caption was posted alongside a series of images of the TV personality sitting in the doctors office.

McNickle runs Humane Kind Project, a nonprofit that builds communities and breaks down barriers between the housed and unhoused people of Denver.

Speaking to the Denver Voice about the organization in 2016, he said: "When I lived in Hawaii, one of the most beautiful things about the culture was that everyone treats everyone like family. They refer, literally, in speech, to everyone as auntie, uncle, or cousin, whether you’re actually blood related or not.

"There’s this constant feeling of belonging and family and support."