Warning: This article contains discussion of cancer which some readers may find distressing.

Several teachers at a high school in Massachusetts have been diagnosed with breast cancer, as health officials launch an investigation into the building.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is currently investigating whether possible environmental factors could be connected to multiple teachers being diagnosed with breast cancer, or precancerous conditions, in recent years, at Uxbridge High School.

Concerns were raised in a letter that was issued to families and staff on June 1, in which Principal Michael Rubin described the news as 'sobering'.

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As well as running numerous tests on the building and its surroundings, health officials have also contacted the affected teachers, and are reviewing factors including age, medical history, genetic history and specific diagnoses.

The school has issued a statement following the 'sobering' news. (Google Maps)

"It is, of course, possible that these multiple cases are not connected to one another, but out of abundance of caution, we are looking into any environmental factors at the school that may be a factor in their diagnoses," the school principal wrote.

Rubin added: "Massachusetts DPH officials have indicated that there is no evidence of immediate danger in the building and no reason to limit access to or use of the facility at this time."

The 123,000-square-foot school opened in 2012, and educates roughly 600 students.

"The health and safety of all of our students and staff remain our highest priority," the letter continued.

"As the evaluation continues, we encourage community members not to engage in speculation or draw conclusions that are not supported by the facts."

The health department's Indoor Air Quality Unit is expected to conduct air quality testing tomorrow (June 4), which will looks at measurements of carbon monoxide, humidity, temperature, and airflow.

Every two minutes, a woman in the US receives a breast cancer diagnosis. (Getty Stock Images)

Investigators are also examining the building's infrastructure, including electrics, plumbing, HVAC, and mechanical systems.

As well, water testing has already ruled out the school's supply as a possible risk factor.

The district said it has since been working with epidemiologists, environmental experts, and scientists, to investigate a variety of possible environmental factors, but stated that there is no evidence as of yet to suggest the cases are connected.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-2345 or via their live chat feature, available 24/7 every day of the year.