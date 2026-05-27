Pam Bondi is undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer, the former US attorney general has told CBS News.

The aide of Donald Trump revealed she was diagnosed with the disease shortly after she left the Justice Department in April, according to various US outlets including CNN.

She has undergone surgery in recent weeks following the cancer diagnosis.

In a statement provided to UNILAD earlier on Wednesday (May 27), Vice President JD Vance said: "Pam has been an enormously valuable asset to the president's team, and I'm thrilled for her and for all of us that she's going to remain involved in confronting some of the most important issues the administration faces."

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Mayo Clinic explains how thyroid cancer 'is a growth of cells that starts in the thyroid', which is typically treatable if caught early.

Symptoms of the disease include swelling in the neck, voice changes and difficulty swallowing.

Last month, Bondi was removed from her role of attorney general following backlash of the release of files relating to Jeffrey Epstein.