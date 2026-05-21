Gerry and Kate McCann have issued a statement 19 years on from the disappearance of Madeleine, admitting they are 'disappointed' following the release of a new drama.

The disappearance of the three-year-old became one of the most high-profile missing persons cases in history, when she was allegedly taken from a hotel in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007.

German native Christian Brueckner, who has since served a seven-year prison sentence for unrelated sexual offenses, remains the prime suspect in the case, and is currently living in his hometown of Braunschweig, Germany.

The McCann's left their children, Madeleine and her two younger siblings, alone in the hotel apartment, while dining at a nearby tapas restaurant with friends.

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But when Kate went to check on her three children at around 22:00, Madeleine was nowhere to be seen.

The Metropolitan Police have since concluded that the three-year-old was likely taken just moments before this.

The McCann's have issued a new statement. (MELANIE MAPS/AFP via Getty Images)

But Portuguese police made Kate and her husband Gerry suspects in the disappearance for 10 months, between September 2007 and July 2008.

And now, a new docu-drama which aired on Channel 5 yesterday (May 20), depicts Kate being treated as a suspect during the investigation, including her 'interrogation' by Portugese police.

The McCann's have released a statement regarding the drama, Under Suspicion: Kate McCann, claiming that programmes of this nature 'always have a negative impact on our family'.

They grieving family wrote: "Thank you to everyone who has offered support & kindness this month. May is never the easiest. We usually start to feel a bit ‘lighter’ at this stage of the month.

The drama depicts Kate's interrogation by Portuguese police. (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

"We are disappointed however, knowing that a Channel 5 ‘docu-drama’ will air."

The family added that did not give consent to the making of the drama, nor where they asked.

"We fail to see how it will help," they concluded.

Earlier this month (May 3) marked exactly 19 years since the little girl was taken, and the McCann's released a statement saying that they will 'never give up' their search.

"We remain very grateful for all our support from friends and family, people we know and those we don't - and from the police and authorities for their continued determination and effort," they wrote.

The Metropolitan Police who are heading up Operation Grange, the investigation into her disappearance, recently announced that they are intensifying efforts to have Brueckner tried in the UK before the case’s 20th anniversary.