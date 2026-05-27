Authorities are probing a possible eerie detail which may link three victims found dead in the Mexican resort of Puerto Vallarta this month.

Up to two million Americans visit the tourist destination every year, but now the vacation hotspot is plagued with fears a serial killer may be on the loose after the deaths of three women.

On May 10, the first victim was discovered by police close to Rancho El Pirulí in the Chimborazo area of the town, while a second casuality was discovered alongside a busy highway at a roadside stop just a matter of days later.

A third deceased individual was found on a dirt road in the Parque Las Palmas neighborhood just days after that.

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During their investigation, authorities have uncovered a chilling detail on all the deceased, which may indicate the deaths are linked.

Authorities are looking into whether the deaths are linked (Getty Stock Photo)

As well as the fact that all of the victims were found partially undressed in isolated areas of the tourist resort, they all also had distinctive tattoos.

Mexico News Daily reported that the third victim had tattoos on her neck, hand and arm, and police confirmed the deceased's body did show signs of violence.

Authorities are now investigating whether there is any definitive link between the three deaths and the possibility a serial killer could be on the loose.

Mario Braga, a security expert in Latin America, spoke to the Daily Mail about advice for those in the travel destination of Puerto Vallarta.

"I think the best advice is, of course, to monitor how the situation evolves," he told the outlet.

"It can quickly change and there can be triggers that lead to an escalation of violence."

The expert added: "If you are in a different country, it's important to understand the kind of local dynamics that may help mitigate these security risks."

Puerto Vallarta has been plagued with three murders in a matter of weeks (Getty Stock Photo)

Following recent events, the US has updated its guidance when it comes to visiting Puerto Vallarta.

A State Department spokesperson told Newsweek that the State of Jalisco - which includes Puerto Vallarta - is currently at a Level 3, meaning American citizens are asked to 'reconsider travel due to terrorism, crime, and kidnapping'.

The State Department's website explains: "There is a risk of violence in the state from terrorist groups, cartels, gangs and criminal organizations. In Guadalajara, battles between criminal groups have happened in tourist areas. Shootings between these groups have injured or killed innocent bystanders.

"U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents have been kidnapped. There are no restrictions on travel in the Guadalajara Metropolitan area, Puerto Vallarta (including neighboring Riviera Nayarit), Chapala, and Ajijic."